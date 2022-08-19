The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Aug. 19, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:12 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or L.A. Angels at Detroit MLB

11:20 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs FS1

4:15 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Fox 28

5:40 p.m.: Washington at San Diego or Miami at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Denver at Buffalo NFL

1 p.m.: Washington at Kansas City NFL

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Tennessee NFL

7 p.m.: Dallas at L.A. Chargers NFL

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

9 a.m.: New York at Chicago ESPN

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas ESPN2

Auto racing

Noon: Xfinity: Watkins Glen USA

3 p.m.: IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 USA

Soccer, men’s

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton USA

6:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen ESPN

7 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Southampton USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Arsenal NBC

5:05 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tigres UANL FS1

Soccer, women’s

7 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals FS1

8 p.m.: Women’s International Champions Cup Final ESPNU

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

