spt_220820_bbo-boxes

American

Mariners 10, Athletics 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Ju.Rodriguez cf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .266

France 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .289

Winker dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .228

Haniger rf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .280

E.Suarez 3b 5 2 2 5 0 2 .225

J.Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260

D.Moore ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .197

Raleigh c 3 1 1 0 2 1 .210

Frazier 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .249

Haggerty lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .310

Lamb lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .231

Totals 40 10 13 9 3 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

N.Allen ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206

Bride 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .222

S.Murphy c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .249

Pinder lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .240

Stevenson cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130

Langeliers dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200

Brown rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229

Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227

Machin 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .229

MacKinnon 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218

Bolt lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .204

Totals 32 2 6 2 2 5

Seattle 100 203 220 – 10 13 1

Oakland 200 000 000 – 2 6 2

E–N.Allen (7), Brown (5), Haggerty (1). LOB–Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B–N.Allen (8), Bolt (2), J.Crawford (21), D.Moore (7). HR–E.Suarez 2 (22), off Irvin. RBIs–France 2 (61), Lamb (5), Langeliers (3), Pinder (36), E.Suarez 5 (68), Winker (48). SF–France, Langeliers.

GIDP–Winker. DP–Oakland 1 (Bride, N.Allen, MacKinnon). RLISP–Seattle 3 (Frazier 2, Winker); Oakland 4 (N.Allen, Brown, Kemp 2).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Gonzales W, 8-12 51-3 6 2 1 2 1 79 4.08

Brash H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.40

D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.54

Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.72

Flexen 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.82

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Irvin L, 6-11 6 6 6 5 2 2 92 3.33

N.Ruiz 12-3 5 4 2 0 2 39 10.80

Moll 11-3 2 0 0 1 1 23 2.87

IRS–Moll 2-1, Brash 3-0. HBP–by Gonzales (Bride). T–2:44. A–16,912 (35,067).

Angels 1, Tigers 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263

Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269

Rengifo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269

Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261

Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280

Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .223

Adell lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .223

Sierra lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197

Je.Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .104

A.Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182

K.Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .187

Totals 30 1 3 1 1 9

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

R.Greene cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224

W.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249

Baez ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225

Haase c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232

M.Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .263

K.Carpenter lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261

Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200

Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .197

V.Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .271

Totals 28 0 4 0 0 9

Los Angeles 010 000 000 – 1 3 0

Detroit 000 000 000 – 0 4 0

LOB–Los Angeles 3, Detroit 1. HR–Walsh (15), off Manning. RBIs–Walsh (44). GIDP–R.Greene, V.Reyes, Schoop. DP–Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh), (Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh), (A.Velazquez, Fletcher, Walsh). RLISP–Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Sandoval W, 4-8 9 4 0 0 0 9 97 3.14

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Manning L, 0-1 7 3 1 1 1 6 90 2.81

J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.47

Foley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.93

T–2:15. A–28,197 (45,010).

Twins 2, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232

Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250

N.Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .288

Ad.Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254

Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254

1-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257

Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .298

B.Miller dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202

J.Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218

a-Mathias 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500

B.Thompson lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .265

Totals 30 1 4 1 4 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225

Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269

Arraez 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .335

Miranda dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .285

Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266

Polanco 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .236

Celestino lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260

Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228

Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .190

Totals 29 2 5 2 3 8

Texas 000 001 000 – 1 4 0

Minnesota 200 000 00x – 2 5 0

a-Grounded into a forceout for J.Smith in the 7th.

1-Ran for Heim in the 9th.

LOB–Texas 6, Minnesota 6. 2B–Kepler (15), Polanco (15). HR–Arraez (7), off Ma.Perez, Miranda (13), off Ma.Perez. RBIs–Arraez (39), N.Lowe (53), Miranda (52). SB–Taveras (7), B.Thompson (5).

DP–Minnesota 1 (Kepler, Correa).

RLISP–Texas 1 (B.Thompson); Minnesota 3 (Buxton, Kepler, Miranda).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Ma.Perez L, 9-4 6 5 2 2 3 7 97 2.80

Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.27

Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.30

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Bundy W, 7-5 51/3 2 1 1 1 2 71 4.60

Thielbar H, 15 2/3 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.98

Tr.Megill H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 2.90

Jh.Duran H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.01

J.Lopez S, 22-28 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 3.86

IRS–Thielbar 1-1.

T–2:54. A–22,627 (42,035).

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .302

Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282

Kirk dh 4 1 3 0 0 1 .304

T.Hernandez rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .267

Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258

M.Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235

Merrifield cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .237

Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Biggio 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .220

a-Espinal 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .271

D.Jansen c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .202

Totals 34 4 8 4 2 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279

Judge cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .293

Rizzo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223

Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223

Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188

Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247

Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264

O.Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273

Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .195

b-Trevino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264

Totals 30 0 4 0 1 8

Toronto 001 200 001 – 4 8 1

New York 000 000 000 – 0 4 0

a-Popped out for Biggio in the 7th. b-Grounded out for Higashioka in the 8th. E–D.Jansen (4). LOB–Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B–Biggio (16), Guerrero Jr. (25). HR–T.Hernandez (18), off Taillon. RBIs–Gurriel Jr. (49), T.Hernandez 2 (58), D.Jansen (25). SF–D.Jansen. GIDP–Kiner-Falefa.

DP–Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

RLISP–Toronto 3 (M.Chapman, Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr.); New York 2 (Benintendi 2).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Gausman W, 9-9 7 4 0 0 1 7 86 2.99

Y.Garcia H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.81

Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.40

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Taillon L, 11-4 5 6 3 3 0 5 80 4.00

Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.35

Wa.Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.47

Loaisiga 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.79

A.Chapman 1/3 1 1 1 2 0 14 4.70

Marinaccio 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.86

Taillon pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

IRS–Marinaccio 3-1, Trivino 2-0. WP–A.Chapman. T–2:52. A–46,194 (52,325).

Guardians 5, White Sox 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Pollock rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .240

Vaughn rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293

Lambert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

E.Jimenez lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .311

Engel cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234

J.Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .308

Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .203

Grandal c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .203

Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251

Zavala c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .281

Sheets rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240

Totals 31 2 7 2 0 17

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Kwan lf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .303

A.Rosario ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286

J.Ramirez 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .283

Naylor 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .275

Gimenez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .312

O.Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .301

Jones dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244

O.Miller dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239

Hedges c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .174

Maile c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .236

Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204

Totals 27 5 9 5 4 7

Chicago 200 000 000 – 2 7 0

Cleveland 000 001 40x – 5 9 0

LOB–Chicago 4, Cleveland 8. 2B–Harrison (15), E.Jimenez (6), Maile (10). 3B–Kwan (5). HR–J.Ramirez (23), off Lynn. RBIs–J.Abreu (57), Gimenez 2 (58), Kwan (32), Moncada (40), J.Ramirez (99), A.Rosario (51). SB–Gimenez (16), Naylor (4). GIDP–Grandal. DP–Cleveland 1 (Gimenez, A.Rosario, Naylor). RLISP–Chicago 1 (Vaughn); Cleveland 4 (Gimenez, Jones, O.Miller 2).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Lynn 52-3 5 1 1 1 6 95 5.30

R.Lopez L, 5-3 1 3 3 3 0 1 25 3.23

Diekman 0 1 1 1 3 0 19 4.50

Lambert 11-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 2.84

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

McKenzie W, 9-9 7 6 2 2 0 14 101 3.11

Stephan H, 11 11-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.47

Clase S, 28-30 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.23

IRS–Diekman 1-1, Lambert 3-0, R.Lopez 1-0. HBP–by Lynn (Naylor), by Stephan (Vaughn). WP–McKenzie. IBB–off Diekman (Gonzalez).

T–3:14. A–25,521 (45,274).

Royals 3, Rays 2 (10)

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Melendez lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .224

Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .249

S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226

Pasquantino 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271

Rooker dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167

Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .241

M.Taylor cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .267

N.Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242

Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182

a-Massey 2b 1 0 0 1 0 1 .316

Totals 31 3 4 3 3 11

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229

D.Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250

H.Ramirez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .328

Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237

Arozarena rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .256

Walls ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .177

Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262

Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216

b-Y.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275

Mejia c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269

Totals 32 2 6 2 4 12

Kansas City 002 000 000 1 – 3 4 0

Tampa Bay 000 002 000 0 – 2 6 0

a-Struck out for Eaton in the 8th. b-Grounded out for Paredes in the 10th. LOB–Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B–H.Ramirez (17). HR–Witt Jr. (16), off McClanahan. RBIs–Arozarena 2 (64), Massey (7), Witt Jr. 2 (59). SB–Arozarena (22). CS–Quinn (3). S–N.Lopez, SF–Massey. GIDP–H.Ramirez, Rooker. DP–Kansas City 1 (N.Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Choi). RLISP–Kansas City 2 (S.Perez, M.Taylor); Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, Quinn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Singer 6 5 2 2 4 7 99 3.27

Coleman 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.76

S.Barlow W, 5-4 2 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.18

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

McClanahan 7 2 2 2 3 8 90 2.29

Adam 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 1.11

Beeks L, 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 1 26 2.70

HBP–by McClanahan (Melendez). WP–McClanahan. T–2:48. A–10,049 (42,735).

Orioles 15, Red Sox 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Pham lf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .271

Dalbec 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .210

Verdugo lf 6 1 3 1 0 0 .283

Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .303

Ja.Duran rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .222

Devers 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .296

Arroyo ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .283

Hosmer 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .231

Refsnyder dh 4 2 3 1 1 1 .327

McGuire c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .375

a-Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .168

E.Hernandez cf 5 0 2 2 0 2 .211

Totals 45 10 19 10 2 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Mullins cf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .265

Rutschman c 5 3 3 2 0 1 .255

Santander dh 5 3 3 4 0 0 .259

Mountcastle 1b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .250

Stowers rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .250

Hays lf 4 1 3 1 1 1 .257

Odor 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .205

R.Urias 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .248

Mateo ss 5 1 1 3 0 1 .228

Totals 40 15 18 15 3 6

Boston 022 051 000 – 10 19 0

Baltimore 033 450 00x – 15 18 2

a-Grounded into a forceout for McGuire in the 8th. E–Odor (12), Rutschman (5). LOB–Boston 11, Baltimore 6. 2B–Hays 2 (28), Mullins 2 (28), Rutschman (24), Santander (19), E.Hernandez (17), Pham 2 (18), Refsnyder 2 (8). HR–Mateo (12), off K.Crawford, Mountcastle (17), off Sawamura, Rutschman (8), off K.Crawford, Santander (21), off K.Crawford, R.Urias (13), off Brasier. RBIs–Arroyo (21), Hays (50), E.Hernandez 2 (28), Hosmer (44), Mateo 3 (39), McGuire (13), Mountcastle 3 (61), Odor (43), Pham 3 (52), Refsnyder (14), Rutschman 2 (25), Santander 4 (66), R.Urias (44), Verdugo (57). SF–Odor. GIDP–Hosmer. DP–Boston 1 (E.Hernandez, K.Crawford, Devers); Baltimore 1 (Vespi, Mateo, Mountcastle). RLISP–Boston 7 (Devers 4, McGuire 2, Pham); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Odor 2, Rutschman).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

K.Crawford L, 3-5 32/3 11 9 9 0 2 72 5.14

Sawamura 1/3 2 1 1 1 0 13 3.21

Brasier 2/3 5 5 5 1 0 26 5.98

Familia 11/3 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.86

M.Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.17

Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.45

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Lyles 4 9 4 4 0 5 89 4.61

Akin 2/3 4 5 0 1 2 25 2.60

Vespi W, 5-0 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 4.22

Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.40

C.Perez 11/3 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.71

Bautista 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.59

IRS–C.Perez 1-0, Tate 1-0, Vespi 2-0, Familia 1-0, Sawamura 1-1. HBP–by Strahm (R.Urias). WP–C.Perez. PB–McGuire.

T–4:06. A–33,136 (45,971).

National

Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Carlson cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .245

O’Neill lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .228

Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 3 2 1 1 .339

Arenado 3b 5 0 4 2 0 0 .299

Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .254

Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253

DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .175

Molina c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .222

Nootbaar rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .228

Totals 37 5 12 4 2 12

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Varsho cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238

Rivera 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293

Jh.Rojas 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286

C.Walker dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221

McCarthy rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274

S.Garrett lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Se.Alcantara 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .243

C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221

Perdomo ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .191

Totals 31 1 4 1 1 7

St. Louis 100 000 400 – 5 12 0

Arizona 000 000 010 – 1 4 0

LOB–St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B–Se.Alcantara (4), Rivera (12), Jh.Rojas (18), Arenado 3 (32). HR–Goldschmidt (30), off Henry. RBIs–Arenado 2 (77), Goldschmidt 2 (96), Perdomo (27).

RLISP–St. Louis 5 (DeJong, Edman, O’Neill, Pujols 2); Arizona 3 (S.Garrett 2, McCarthy).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Mikolas W, 10-9 8 2 1 1 1 4 108 3.32

J.Hicks 1 2 0 0 0 3 19 4.99

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Henry L, 2-2 51/3 6 1 1 1 7 95 3.57

Ginkel 11/3 4 4 3 1 2 28 8.00

Uceta 11/3 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.94

Holton 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.25

IRS–Ginkel 1-0, Uceta 2-1. HBP–by Mikolas (Rivera), by Henry (Pujols).

T–2:52. A–32,183 (49,707).

Rockies 7, Giants 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Wade Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190

a-Slater cf 2 0 1 2 0 1 .267

Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .254

Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255

Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216

Yastrzemski rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .211

Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247

B.Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222

La Stella dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243

b-JD.Davis dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 .324

Bart c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .227

Totals 32 4 5 4 4 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .313

Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280

Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268

Grichuk rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .265

E.Montero dh 4 2 2 5 0 0 .258

McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245

Joe lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .243

1-Hilliard lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184

Serven c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233

Bernard cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333

Totals 34 7 10 7 2 4

San Francisco 000 001 300 – 4 5 0

Colorado 020 140 00x – 7 10 0

a-Singled for Wade Jr. in the 7th. b-Walked for La Stella in the 7th. 1-Ran for Joe in the 8th.

LOB–San Francisco 6, Colorado 5. 2B–Bernard (1), J.Iglesias (29), Flores (25). HR–Joe (6), off Wood, E.Montero 2 (3), off Wood, Pederson (18), off Urena. RBIs–Bart (20), J.Iglesias (47), Joe (25), E.Montero 5 (12), Pederson (47), Slater 2 (28). SB–Slater (10). RLISP–San Francisco 5 (La Stella, Longoria, Pederson 2, Slater); Colorado 2 (Bernard, J.Iglesias).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Wood L, 8-10 42/3 7 7 7 2 3 89 4.54

Young 11/3 2 0 0 0 0 17 1.12

Ty.Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.61

Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.40

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Urena W, 2-4 62/3 3 3 3 2 3 94 4.89

Gilbreath 1/3 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.02

Estevez H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.01

Bard S, 25-27 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 2.11

IRS–Gilbreath 2-2. HBP–by Gilbreath (Bart). WP–Leone. T–2:56. A–31,604 (51,267).

Mets 7, Phillies 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .264

S.Marte rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .290

Lindor ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .274

Alonso 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .275

Vogelbach dh 2 1 1 0 2 1 .277

Ruf dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .273

McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .315

Naquin lf 5 0 0 0 0 5 .244

Baty 3b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .300

Mi.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Totals 38 7 11 5 5 14

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Schwarber dh 5 0 2 2 0 2 .213

Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .251

Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285

Realmuto c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .264

N.Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262

Stott ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221

Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281

Vierling lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .220

Zimmer cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250

Totals 36 2 9 2 0 6

New York 103 010 200 – 7 11 0

Philadelphia 000 020 000 – 2 9 1

E–Bohm (10). LOB–New York 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B–Alonso (23), S.Marte 2 (22), Vogelbach (16), Realmuto (18), Zimmer (5). 3B–Stott (2). HR–Alonso (30), off Aa.Nola. RBIs–Alonso 2 (101), Baty 2 (4), McNeil (47), Schwarber 2 (71). SB–Lindor (13), S.Marte (16), Segura (11).

GIDP–S.Marte. DP–Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins). RLISP–New York 5 (Naquin 3, Mi.Perez 2); Philadelphia 5 (N.Castellanos 2, Segura, Vierling 2).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Bassitt W, 11-7 6 7 2 2 0 4 104 3.26

Ottavino 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.30

Jo.Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.89

T.May 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.91

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Aa.Nola L, 8-10 5 8 4 5 1 9 104 3.25

N.Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.19

Bellatti 1 2 2 2 2 1 25 3.92

Coonrod 2 1 0 0 1 3 27 0.00

HBP–by Bassitt (Segura), Bassitt (Vierling). WP–Aa.Nola. T–3:28. A–43,176 (46,528).

Cubs 8, Brewers 7

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Yelich dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .252

Adames ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .219

Tellez 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .237

McCutchen lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .253

Renfroe rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .249

Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244

L.Urias 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .223

Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215

T.Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .222

Totals 35 7 9 7 4 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Madrigal 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .250

Ws.Contreras c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .248

Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .219

S.Suzuki rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .242

F.Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .368

Happ lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .282

N.Velazquez cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .235

Higgins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263

Morel ss 3 2 2 2 0 0 .257

Hoerner ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299

Totals 33 8 10 8 1 14

Milwaukee 203 002 000 – 7 9 0

Chicago 310 022 00x – 8 10 1

E–Morel (7). LOB–Milwaukee 5, Chicago 4. 2B–S.Suzuki (17), T.Taylor (15). 3B–F.Reyes (2). HR–Morel (12), off Milner, Wisdom (22), off Ashby, McCutchen (14), off K.Thompson, Renfroe (22), off K.Thompson, Tellez (25), off K.Thompson. RBIs–Adames (67), Ws.Contreras (49), Happ (55), McCutchen 2 (55), Morel 2 (34), Renfroe 2 (50), F.Reyes (34), S.Suzuki (37), Tellez (73), Wisdom 2 (57), Yelich (38). SF–Ws.Contreras.

GIDP–Tellez. DP–Chi. Cubs 1 (Madrigal, Wisdom, Higgins). RLISP–Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, L.Urias); Chi. Cubs 2 (Happ, Wisdom).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Ashby 5 8 6 6 0 8 91 4.58

Milner L, 3-2 BS, 1-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 3.64

Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.51

Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.38

Chi. Cubs IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

K.Thompson 32/3 6 5 5 3 3 71 3.97

K.Castro 12/3 1 2 2 1 1 25 7.94

Brault BS, 1-1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

Rucker W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.46

Leiter Jr. H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.33

Hughes S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.95

IRS–Brault 2-2, K.Castro 1-0. HBP–by Strzelecki (S.Suzuki). WP–Ashby 2. T–2:55. A–39,962 (42,157).

Pirates 5, Reds 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Fraley rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .237

India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244

K.Farmer 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .267

Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201

Senzel dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .243

Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226

Friedl lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .222

Barrero ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192

Papierski c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154

Totals 35 4 7 4 0 5

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Newman 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .281

B.Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .265

Gamel rf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .248

Chavis 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246

R.Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226

O.Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198

G.Allen lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .183

Madris dh 4 2 2 0 0 1 .180

Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250

a-Marcano ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219

Totals 35 5 13 4 2 9

Cincinnati 020 010 010 – 4 7 0

Pittsburgh 000 001 202 – 5 13 2

a-Sac bunt for Delay in the 9th. E–R.Castro (7), O.Cruz (7). LOB–Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B–Newman (14). HR–Friedl (1), off B.Wilson, Senzel (4), off B.Wilson. RBIs–Chavis (39), K.Farmer (55), Friedl (9), Gamel (37), Newman 2 (17), Senzel 2 (20). SB–G.Allen 2 (6), Gamel (5). S–Marcano, SF–Newman. GIDP–Papierski.

DP–Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, O.Cruz, Chavis).

RLISP–Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Moustakas); Pittsburgh 4 (G.Allen, Chavis 2, Delay).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Ashcraft 62/3 9 3 3 1 8 85 3.97

Ax.Diaz BS, 3-8 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.74

Sanmartin H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.36

Kuhnel L, 2-2 BS, 2-3 1/3 2 2 2 0 0 14 5.73

Detwiler 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.38

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

B.Wilson 7 5 3 3 0 4 84 5.74

Underwood Jr. 2/3 1 1 0 0 0 14 4.26

Crowe W, 5-7 11/3 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.27

Detwiler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

IRS–Crowe 2-1, Detwiler 1-1, Ax.Diaz 2-1. HBP–by Detwiler (Gamel). WP–Ashcraft. IBB–off Detwiler (Reynolds). T–2:48. A–17,706 (38,496).

Interleague

Braves 6, Astros 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Altuve 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .281

Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245

Y.Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .295

Dubon cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209

Meyers cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211

Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264

Tucker rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .259

Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .227

Pena ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .249

McCormick lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239

Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .184

Totals 33 2 7 2 1 12

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Acuna Jr. rf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .274

D.Swanson ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .295

Riley 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .291

Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .248

D’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .259

E.Rosario dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .186

Grissom 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .371

Harris II cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288

Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250

Totals 34 6 12 6 4 10

Houston 000 020 000 – 2 7 0

Atlanta 003 003 00x – 6 12 1

E–Harris II (1). LOB–Houston 5, Atlanta 10. 2B–Harris II (16), D.Swanson (27), D’Arnaud (18), Bregman (33), Tucker (20). HR–Riley (31), off McCullers Jr., Tucker (22), off Wright. RBIs–Altuve (44), Olson (80), Riley 3 (78), D.Swanson 2 (68), Tucker (81). SB–Harris II (15). SF–Olson.

GIDP–Altuve. DP–Atlanta 1 (D.Swanson, Grissom, Olson). RLISP–Houston 3 (Gurriel, Mancini, Pena); Atlanta 5 (Grissom, Grossman, E.Rosario, D.Swanson, D’Arnaud).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

McCullers Jr. L, 1-1 5 7 3 3 3 6 91 2.45

P.Maton 1 3 3 3 1 2 27 4.47

W.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.70

Neris 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.31

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright W, 15-5 6 6 2 2 1 7 84 3.14

McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 2.87

K.Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.11

HBP–by Neris (Riley). WP–Neris.

T–3:04. A–42,837 (41,500).

Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Batting

Arraez, Minnesota, .335; Gimenez, Cleveland, .313; J.Abreu, Chicago, .308; Kirk, Toronto, .304; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .302; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Benintendi, New York, .298; Devers, Boston, .296; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .295.

Runs

Judge, New York, 98; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 76; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Bregman, Houston, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 70; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 69; Altuve, Houston, 68; Devers, Boston, 67; J.Ramirez, Cleveland, 67; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66.

RBIs

Judge, New York, 102; J.Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 81; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; Ad.Garcia, Texas, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Rizzo, New York, 68; E.Suarez, Seattle, 68.

Hits

J.Abreu, Chicago, 139; Arraez, Minnesota, 133; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 133; Bogaerts, Boston, 128; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 128; Judge, New York, 127; J.Ramirez, Cleveland, 125; Benintendi, New York, 124; N.Lowe, Texas, 124; Bichette, Toronto, 123.

Doubles

J.Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; J.Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; Gurriel, Houston, 33; Devers, Boston, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Verdugo, Boston, 30; J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Bichette, Toronto, 28; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 28.

Triples

A.Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Mateo, Baltimore, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; Ad.Garcia, Texas, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramirez, Cleveland, 4; Benintendi, New York, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 3.

Home runs

Judge, New York, 46; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Stanton, New York, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24.

Stolen bases

Mateo, Baltimore, 27; Mullins, Baltimore, 25; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 23; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 22; Ju.Rodriguez, Seattle, 21; Semien, Texas, 19; Ad.Garcia, Texas, 18; Tucker, Houston, 18; Gimenez, Cleveland, 16; Merrifield, Toronto, 16.

Pitching record

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; L.Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; Lu.Garcia, Houston, 10-8.

Strikeouts

Cole, New York, 184; Cease, Chicago, 178; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 173; Ray, Seattle, 166; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 165; Gausman, Toronto, 149; Bieber, Cleveland, 140; Javier, Houston, 138; McKenzie, Cleveland, 138; Verlander, Houston, 138.

Saves

Clase, Cleveland, 28; Hendriks, Chicago, 27; Romano, Toronto, 26; Pressly, Houston, 24; J.Lopez, Minnesota, 22; G.Soto, Detroit, 22; S.Barlow, Kansas City, 19; Holmes, New York, 17; R.Iglesias, Los Angeles, 16; Sewald, Seattle, 15.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Batting

Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .337; F.Freeman, Los Angeles, .319; McNeil, New York, .315; J.Iglesias, Colorado, .313; Machado, San Diego, .305; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .305; Arenado, St. Louis, .300; Hoerner, Chicago, .299; Lux, Los Angeles, .297; D.Swanson, Atlanta, .295.

Runs

Betts, Los Angeles, 86; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 84; F.Freeman, Los Angeles, 82; D.Swanson, Atlanta, 78; Lindor, New York, 77; Machado, San Diego, 77; J.Soto, San Diego, 75; Yelich, Milwaukee, 75; Edman, St. Louis, 74; Cronenworth, San Diego, 72.

RBIs

Alonso, New York, 102; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 96; Lindor, New York, 83; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 83; Cron, Colorado, 80; Olson, Atlanta, 80; Riley, Atlanta, 78; Arenado, St. Louis, 77; Machado, San Diego, 76; Drury, San Diego, 73.

Hits

F.Freeman, Los Angeles, 146; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 146; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 141; D.Swanson, Atlanta, 139; Riley, Atlanta, 136; Machado, San Diego, 130; Lindor, New York, 126; Arenado, St. Louis, 125; Alonso, New York, 122; Cron, Colorado, 121.

Doubles

F.Freeman, Los Angeles, 39; Olson, Atlanta, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; K.Marte, Arizona, 32; Happ, Chicago, 31; Machado, San Diego, 31; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 31; McNeil, New York, 30.

Triples

Lux, Los Angeles, 7; Nimmo, New York, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 4; Gregorius, Philadelphia, 4; Joe, Colorado, 4; S.Marte, New York, 4; Morel, Chicago, 4; Naquin, New York, 4; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 4.

Home runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 31; Alonso, New York, 30; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 30; C.Walker, Arizona, 29; Betts, Los Angeles, 27; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 26; Arenado, St. Louis, 25; Olson, Atlanta, 25; Tellez, Milwaukee, 25.

Stolen bases

Berti, Miami, 30; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 25; Edman, St. Louis, 24; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 20; Jh.Rojas, Arizona, 17; Estrada, San Francisco, 16; S.Marte, New York, 16; Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Bader, St. Louis, 15; Harris II, Atlanta, 15.

Pitching record

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 15-1; Wright, Atlanta, 15-5; Ty.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; J.Urias, Los Angeles, 13-6; Fried, Atlanta, 11-4; Sa.Alcantara, Miami, 11-5; Rodon, San Francisco, 11-6; Webb, San Francisco, 11-6; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 11-6.

Strikeouts

Burnes, Milwaukee, 187; Rodon, San Francisco, 179; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 174; Morton, Atlanta, 153; Sa.Alcantara, Miami, 152; Darvish, San Diego, 147; Strider, Atlanta, 142; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 142; Bassitt, New York, 138; Js.Gray, Washington, 137.

Saves

Hader, San Diego, 29; K.Jansen, Atlanta, 28; Ta.Rogers, Milwaukee, 28; Ed.Diaz, New York, 27; Bard, Colorado, 25; Kimbrel, Los Angeles, 21; Bednar, Pittsburgh, 17; Doval, San Francisco, 17; Melancon, Arizona, 17; Tn.Scott, Miami, 17.

On this date

1903 – The Pittsburgh Pirates make a league-record six errors in the first inning of a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants in the opener of a doubleheader.

1928 – Chicago White Sox first baseman Art Shires records four hits in his major league debut, leading his club to a 6-4 triumph over the Boston Red Sox.

1938 – Lou Gehrig hits the 23rd and final grand slam of his Hall of Fame career, lifting the New York Yankees past the Philadelphia Athletics 11-3.

1945 – 17-year-old shortstop Tommy Brown becomes the youngest man in major league history to hit a home run, accomplishing the feat in Brooklyn’s 11-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

1957 – Bob Keegan of the Chicago White Sox throws a no-hitter in a 6-0 victory over the Washington Senators.

1960 – Ted Williams joins Babe Ruth as the only men to draw 2,000 walks in their career, earning the historic free pass as Boston prevails 8-6 over Baltimore in the opener of a doubleheader.

1961 – The Philadelphia Phillies finally end their league-record 23-game losing skid, defeating the Milwaukee Braves 7-4 in the second game of a doubleheader.

1966 – Birdie Tebbetts resigns as manager of the Cleveland Indians despite leading the club to a 66-57 record. George Strickland takes over on an interim basis.

1974 – Nolan Ryan records 19 strikeouts in a game for the third time this season, guiding the California Angels to a 1-0 triumph over the Detroit Tigers.

1980 – George Brett goes 3 for 3 to improve to .406 for the season as the Kansas City Royals defeat the Texas Rangers 5-3.

1985 – New York Mets star Dwight Gooden becomes the first pitcher in National League history to reach 200 strikeouts in each of his first two seasons, fanning 16 Giants in a 3-0 victory.

1995 – Cleveland Indians stopper Jose Mesa sets a major-league mark with his 37th save in as many chances, finishing off an 8-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

1998 – Mark McGwire makes home-run history, becoming the first player to reach the 50-homer plateau in three straight seasons as the St. Louis Cardinals blank the New York Mets 2-0.

2005 – The Kansas City Royals lose their franchise-record 19th consecutive game, dropping a 4-0 decision to the Oakland Athletics.

2005 – Kalen Pimentel records a record-tying 18 strikeouts to lead Rancho Buena Vista past Owensboro 7-2 at the Little League World Series.