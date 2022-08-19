spt_220820_bbo-boxes
Aug. 19, 2022
American
Mariners 10, Athletics 2
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ju.Rodriguez cf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .266
France 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .289
Winker dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .228
Haniger rf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .280
E.Suarez 3b 5 2 2 5 0 2 .225
J.Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
D.Moore ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .197
Raleigh c 3 1 1 0 2 1 .210
Frazier 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .249
Haggerty lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .310
Lamb lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .231
Totals 40 10 13 9 3 5
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
N.Allen ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206
Bride 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .222
S.Murphy c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .249
Pinder lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .240
Stevenson cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Langeliers dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .200
Brown rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Machin 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .229
MacKinnon 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Bolt lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .204
Totals 32 2 6 2 2 5
Seattle 100 203 220 – 10 13 1
Oakland 200 000 000 – 2 6 2
E–N.Allen (7), Brown (5), Haggerty (1). LOB–Seattle 7, Oakland 6. 2B–N.Allen (8), Bolt (2), J.Crawford (21), D.Moore (7). HR–E.Suarez 2 (22), off Irvin. RBIs–France 2 (61), Lamb (5), Langeliers (3), Pinder (36), E.Suarez 5 (68), Winker (48). SF–France, Langeliers.
GIDP–Winker. DP–Oakland 1 (Bride, N.Allen, MacKinnon). RLISP–Seattle 3 (Frazier 2, Winker); Oakland 4 (N.Allen, Brown, Kemp 2).
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales W, 8-12 51-3 6 2 1 2 1 79 4.08
Brash H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.40
D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.54
Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.72
Flexen 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.82
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin L, 6-11 6 6 6 5 2 2 92 3.33
N.Ruiz 12-3 5 4 2 0 2 39 10.80
Moll 11-3 2 0 0 1 1 23 2.87
IRS–Moll 2-1, Brash 3-0. HBP–by Gonzales (Bride). T–2:44. A–16,912 (35,067).
Angels 1, Tigers 0
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Rengifo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .223
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .223
Sierra lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Je.Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .104
A.Velazquez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
K.Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .187
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 9
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Greene cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
W.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Baez ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Haase c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
M.Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .263
K.Carpenter lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Candelario 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .197
V.Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Totals 28 0 4 0 0 9
Los Angeles 010 000 000 – 1 3 0
Detroit 000 000 000 – 0 4 0
LOB–Los Angeles 3, Detroit 1. HR–Walsh (15), off Manning. RBIs–Walsh (44). GIDP–R.Greene, V.Reyes, Schoop. DP–Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh), (Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh), (A.Velazquez, Fletcher, Walsh). RLISP–Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo).
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval W, 4-8 9 4 0 0 0 9 97 3.14
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manning L, 0-1 7 3 1 1 1 6 90 2.81
J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.47
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.93
T–2:15. A–28,197 (45,010).
Twins 2, Rangers 1
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
N.Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .288
Ad.Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
1-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .298
B.Miller dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202
J.Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218
a-Mathias 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
B.Thompson lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Totals 30 1 4 1 4 7
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Arraez 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .335
Miranda dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .285
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Polanco 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .236
Celestino lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Totals 29 2 5 2 3 8
Texas 000 001 000 – 1 4 0
Minnesota 200 000 00x – 2 5 0
a-Grounded into a forceout for J.Smith in the 7th.
1-Ran for Heim in the 9th.
LOB–Texas 6, Minnesota 6. 2B–Kepler (15), Polanco (15). HR–Arraez (7), off Ma.Perez, Miranda (13), off Ma.Perez. RBIs–Arraez (39), N.Lowe (53), Miranda (52). SB–Taveras (7), B.Thompson (5).
DP–Minnesota 1 (Kepler, Correa).
RLISP–Texas 1 (B.Thompson); Minnesota 3 (Buxton, Kepler, Miranda).
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ma.Perez L, 9-4 6 5 2 2 3 7 97 2.80
Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.27
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.30
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy W, 7-5 51/3 2 1 1 1 2 71 4.60
Thielbar H, 15 2/3 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.98
Tr.Megill H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 2.90
Jh.Duran H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.01
J.Lopez S, 22-28 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 3.86
IRS–Thielbar 1-1.
T–2:54. A–22,627 (42,035).
Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .302
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Kirk dh 4 1 3 0 0 1 .304
T.Hernandez rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .267
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
M.Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Merrifield cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .237
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Biggio 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .220
a-Espinal 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .271
D.Jansen c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .202
Totals 34 4 8 4 2 7
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Judge cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .293
Rizzo dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
O.Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .195
b-Trevino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Totals 30 0 4 0 1 8
Toronto 001 200 001 – 4 8 1
New York 000 000 000 – 0 4 0
a-Popped out for Biggio in the 7th. b-Grounded out for Higashioka in the 8th. E–D.Jansen (4). LOB–Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B–Biggio (16), Guerrero Jr. (25). HR–T.Hernandez (18), off Taillon. RBIs–Gurriel Jr. (49), T.Hernandez 2 (58), D.Jansen (25). SF–D.Jansen. GIDP–Kiner-Falefa.
DP–Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
RLISP–Toronto 3 (M.Chapman, Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr.); New York 2 (Benintendi 2).
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman W, 9-9 7 4 0 0 1 7 86 2.99
Y.Garcia H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.81
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.40
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon L, 11-4 5 6 3 3 0 5 80 4.00
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.35
Wa.Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.47
Loaisiga 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.79
A.Chapman 1/3 1 1 1 2 0 14 4.70
Marinaccio 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.86
Taillon pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
IRS–Marinaccio 3-1, Trivino 2-0. WP–A.Chapman. T–2:52. A–46,194 (52,325).
Guardians 5, White Sox 2
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pollock rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .240
Vaughn rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Lambert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
E.Jimenez lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .311
Engel cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .308
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .203
Grandal c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .203
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Zavala c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Sheets rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Totals 31 2 7 2 0 17
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kwan lf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .303
A.Rosario ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286
J.Ramirez 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .283
Naylor 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .275
Gimenez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .312
O.Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .301
Jones dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244
O.Miller dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Hedges c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .174
Maile c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .236
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Totals 27 5 9 5 4 7
Chicago 200 000 000 – 2 7 0
Cleveland 000 001 40x – 5 9 0
LOB–Chicago 4, Cleveland 8. 2B–Harrison (15), E.Jimenez (6), Maile (10). 3B–Kwan (5). HR–J.Ramirez (23), off Lynn. RBIs–J.Abreu (57), Gimenez 2 (58), Kwan (32), Moncada (40), J.Ramirez (99), A.Rosario (51). SB–Gimenez (16), Naylor (4). GIDP–Grandal. DP–Cleveland 1 (Gimenez, A.Rosario, Naylor). RLISP–Chicago 1 (Vaughn); Cleveland 4 (Gimenez, Jones, O.Miller 2).
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 52-3 5 1 1 1 6 95 5.30
R.Lopez L, 5-3 1 3 3 3 0 1 25 3.23
Diekman 0 1 1 1 3 0 19 4.50
Lambert 11-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 2.84
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie W, 9-9 7 6 2 2 0 14 101 3.11
Stephan H, 11 11-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.47
Clase S, 28-30 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.23
IRS–Diekman 1-1, Lambert 3-0, R.Lopez 1-0. HBP–by Lynn (Naylor), by Stephan (Vaughn). WP–McKenzie. IBB–off Diekman (Gonzalez).
T–3:14. A–25,521 (45,274).
Royals 3, Rays 2 (10)
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Melendez lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .224
Witt Jr. 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .249
S.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226
Pasquantino 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271
Rooker dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .241
M.Taylor cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .267
N.Lopez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182
a-Massey 2b 1 0 0 1 0 1 .316
Totals 31 3 4 3 3 11
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
B.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
D.Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
H.Ramirez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .328
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .237
Arozarena rf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .256
Walls ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .177
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262
Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
b-Y.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Mejia c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Totals 32 2 6 2 4 12
Kansas City 002 000 000 1 – 3 4 0
Tampa Bay 000 002 000 0 – 2 6 0
a-Struck out for Eaton in the 8th. b-Grounded out for Paredes in the 10th. LOB–Kansas City 5, Tampa Bay 5. 2B–H.Ramirez (17). HR–Witt Jr. (16), off McClanahan. RBIs–Arozarena 2 (64), Massey (7), Witt Jr. 2 (59). SB–Arozarena (22). CS–Quinn (3). S–N.Lopez, SF–Massey. GIDP–H.Ramirez, Rooker. DP–Kansas City 1 (N.Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Choi). RLISP–Kansas City 2 (S.Perez, M.Taylor); Tampa Bay 2 (Paredes, Quinn).
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer 6 5 2 2 4 7 99 3.27
Coleman 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.76
S.Barlow W, 5-4 2 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.18
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan 7 2 2 2 3 8 90 2.29
Adam 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 1.11
Beeks L, 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 1 26 2.70
HBP–by McClanahan (Melendez). WP–McClanahan. T–2:48. A–10,049 (42,735).
Orioles 15, Red Sox 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pham lf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .271
Dalbec 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .210
Verdugo lf 6 1 3 1 0 0 .283
Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .303
Ja.Duran rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .222
Devers 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .296
Arroyo ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .283
Hosmer 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .231
Refsnyder dh 4 2 3 1 1 1 .327
McGuire c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .375
a-Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .168
E.Hernandez cf 5 0 2 2 0 2 .211
Totals 45 10 19 10 2 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .265
Rutschman c 5 3 3 2 0 1 .255
Santander dh 5 3 3 4 0 0 .259
Mountcastle 1b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .250
Stowers rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Hays lf 4 1 3 1 1 1 .257
Odor 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .205
R.Urias 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .248
Mateo ss 5 1 1 3 0 1 .228
Totals 40 15 18 15 3 6
Boston 022 051 000 – 10 19 0
Baltimore 033 450 00x – 15 18 2
a-Grounded into a forceout for McGuire in the 8th. E–Odor (12), Rutschman (5). LOB–Boston 11, Baltimore 6. 2B–Hays 2 (28), Mullins 2 (28), Rutschman (24), Santander (19), E.Hernandez (17), Pham 2 (18), Refsnyder 2 (8). HR–Mateo (12), off K.Crawford, Mountcastle (17), off Sawamura, Rutschman (8), off K.Crawford, Santander (21), off K.Crawford, R.Urias (13), off Brasier. RBIs–Arroyo (21), Hays (50), E.Hernandez 2 (28), Hosmer (44), Mateo 3 (39), McGuire (13), Mountcastle 3 (61), Odor (43), Pham 3 (52), Refsnyder (14), Rutschman 2 (25), Santander 4 (66), R.Urias (44), Verdugo (57). SF–Odor. GIDP–Hosmer. DP–Boston 1 (E.Hernandez, K.Crawford, Devers); Baltimore 1 (Vespi, Mateo, Mountcastle). RLISP–Boston 7 (Devers 4, McGuire 2, Pham); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Odor 2, Rutschman).
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
K.Crawford L, 3-5 32/3 11 9 9 0 2 72 5.14
Sawamura 1/3 2 1 1 1 0 13 3.21
Brasier 2/3 5 5 5 1 0 26 5.98
Familia 11/3 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.86
M.Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.17
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.45
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles 4 9 4 4 0 5 89 4.61
Akin 2/3 4 5 0 1 2 25 2.60
Vespi W, 5-0 1 3 1 1 0 0 19 4.22
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.40
C.Perez 11/3 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.71
Bautista 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.59
IRS–C.Perez 1-0, Tate 1-0, Vespi 2-0, Familia 1-0, Sawamura 1-1. HBP–by Strahm (R.Urias). WP–C.Perez. PB–McGuire.
T–4:06. A–33,136 (45,971).
National
Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 1
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carlson cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .245
O’Neill lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 3 2 1 1 .339
Arenado 3b 5 0 4 2 0 0 .299
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .254
Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .175
Molina c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .222
Nootbaar rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .228
Totals 37 5 12 4 2 12
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Varsho cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Rivera 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Jh.Rojas 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
C.Walker dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221
McCarthy rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
S.Garrett lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Se.Alcantara 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .243
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .191
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 7
St. Louis 100 000 400 – 5 12 0
Arizona 000 000 010 – 1 4 0
LOB–St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B–Se.Alcantara (4), Rivera (12), Jh.Rojas (18), Arenado 3 (32). HR–Goldschmidt (30), off Henry. RBIs–Arenado 2 (77), Goldschmidt 2 (96), Perdomo (27).
RLISP–St. Louis 5 (DeJong, Edman, O’Neill, Pujols 2); Arizona 3 (S.Garrett 2, McCarthy).
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas W, 10-9 8 2 1 1 1 4 108 3.32
J.Hicks 1 2 0 0 0 3 19 4.99
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Henry L, 2-2 51/3 6 1 1 1 7 95 3.57
Ginkel 11/3 4 4 3 1 2 28 8.00
Uceta 11/3 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.94
Holton 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.25
IRS–Ginkel 1-0, Uceta 2-1. HBP–by Mikolas (Rivera), by Henry (Pujols).
T–2:52. A–32,183 (49,707).
Rockies 7, Giants 4
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Wade Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190
a-Slater cf 2 0 1 2 0 1 .267
Pederson lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .254
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Yastrzemski rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .211
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
B.Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222
La Stella dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
b-JD.Davis dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 .324
Bart c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .227
Totals 32 4 5 4 4 7
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .313
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Grichuk rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .265
E.Montero dh 4 2 2 5 0 0 .258
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Joe lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .243
1-Hilliard lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Serven c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Bernard cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333
Totals 34 7 10 7 2 4
San Francisco 000 001 300 – 4 5 0
Colorado 020 140 00x – 7 10 0
a-Singled for Wade Jr. in the 7th. b-Walked for La Stella in the 7th. 1-Ran for Joe in the 8th.
LOB–San Francisco 6, Colorado 5. 2B–Bernard (1), J.Iglesias (29), Flores (25). HR–Joe (6), off Wood, E.Montero 2 (3), off Wood, Pederson (18), off Urena. RBIs–Bart (20), J.Iglesias (47), Joe (25), E.Montero 5 (12), Pederson (47), Slater 2 (28). SB–Slater (10). RLISP–San Francisco 5 (La Stella, Longoria, Pederson 2, Slater); Colorado 2 (Bernard, J.Iglesias).
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood L, 8-10 42/3 7 7 7 2 3 89 4.54
Young 11/3 2 0 0 0 0 17 1.12
Ty.Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.61
Leone 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.40
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena W, 2-4 62/3 3 3 3 2 3 94 4.89
Gilbreath 1/3 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.02
Estevez H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.01
Bard S, 25-27 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 2.11
IRS–Gilbreath 2-2. HBP–by Gilbreath (Bart). WP–Leone. T–2:56. A–31,604 (51,267).
Mets 7, Phillies 2
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .264
S.Marte rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .290
Lindor ss 5 1 3 0 0 1 .274
Alonso 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .275
Vogelbach dh 2 1 1 0 2 1 .277
Ruf dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .273
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .315
Naquin lf 5 0 0 0 0 5 .244
Baty 3b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .300
Mi.Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Totals 38 7 11 5 5 14
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber dh 5 0 2 2 0 2 .213
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Realmuto c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .264
N.Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Stott ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Vierling lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .220
Zimmer cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 36 2 9 2 0 6
New York 103 010 200 – 7 11 0
Philadelphia 000 020 000 – 2 9 1
E–Bohm (10). LOB–New York 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B–Alonso (23), S.Marte 2 (22), Vogelbach (16), Realmuto (18), Zimmer (5). 3B–Stott (2). HR–Alonso (30), off Aa.Nola. RBIs–Alonso 2 (101), Baty 2 (4), McNeil (47), Schwarber 2 (71). SB–Lindor (13), S.Marte (16), Segura (11).
GIDP–S.Marte. DP–Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins). RLISP–New York 5 (Naquin 3, Mi.Perez 2); Philadelphia 5 (N.Castellanos 2, Segura, Vierling 2).
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt W, 11-7 6 7 2 2 0 4 104 3.26
Ottavino 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.30
Jo.Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.89
T.May 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.91
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Aa.Nola L, 8-10 5 8 4 5 1 9 104 3.25
N.Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.19
Bellatti 1 2 2 2 2 1 25 3.92
Coonrod 2 1 0 0 1 3 27 0.00
HBP–by Bassitt (Segura), Bassitt (Vierling). WP–Aa.Nola. T–3:28. A–43,176 (46,528).
Cubs 8, Brewers 7
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Yelich dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .252
Adames ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .219
Tellez 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .237
McCutchen lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .253
Renfroe rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .249
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244
L.Urias 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .223
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
T.Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .222
Totals 35 7 9 7 4 7
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Madrigal 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .250
Ws.Contreras c 2 0 0 1 1 0 .248
Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .219
S.Suzuki rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .242
F.Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .368
Happ lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .282
N.Velazquez cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .235
Higgins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .263
Morel ss 3 2 2 2 0 0 .257
Hoerner ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Totals 33 8 10 8 1 14
Milwaukee 203 002 000 – 7 9 0
Chicago 310 022 00x – 8 10 1
E–Morel (7). LOB–Milwaukee 5, Chicago 4. 2B–S.Suzuki (17), T.Taylor (15). 3B–F.Reyes (2). HR–Morel (12), off Milner, Wisdom (22), off Ashby, McCutchen (14), off K.Thompson, Renfroe (22), off K.Thompson, Tellez (25), off K.Thompson. RBIs–Adames (67), Ws.Contreras (49), Happ (55), McCutchen 2 (55), Morel 2 (34), Renfroe 2 (50), F.Reyes (34), S.Suzuki (37), Tellez (73), Wisdom 2 (57), Yelich (38). SF–Ws.Contreras.
GIDP–Tellez. DP–Chi. Cubs 1 (Madrigal, Wisdom, Higgins). RLISP–Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, L.Urias); Chi. Cubs 2 (Happ, Wisdom).
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashby 5 8 6 6 0 8 91 4.58
Milner L, 3-2 BS, 1-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 3.64
Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.51
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.38
Chi. Cubs IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
K.Thompson 32/3 6 5 5 3 3 71 3.97
K.Castro 12/3 1 2 2 1 1 25 7.94
Brault BS, 1-1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Rucker W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.46
Leiter Jr. H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.33
Hughes S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.95
IRS–Brault 2-2, K.Castro 1-0. HBP–by Strzelecki (S.Suzuki). WP–Ashby 2. T–2:55. A–39,962 (42,157).
Pirates 5, Reds 4
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fraley rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .237
India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
K.Farmer 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .267
Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201
Senzel dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .243
Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Friedl lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .222
Barrero ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192
Papierski c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Totals 35 4 7 4 0 5
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .281
B.Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .265
Gamel rf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .248
Chavis 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .246
R.Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .226
O.Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .198
G.Allen lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .183
Madris dh 4 2 2 0 0 1 .180
Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
a-Marcano ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Totals 35 5 13 4 2 9
Cincinnati 020 010 010 – 4 7 0
Pittsburgh 000 001 202 – 5 13 2
a-Sac bunt for Delay in the 9th. E–R.Castro (7), O.Cruz (7). LOB–Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B–Newman (14). HR–Friedl (1), off B.Wilson, Senzel (4), off B.Wilson. RBIs–Chavis (39), K.Farmer (55), Friedl (9), Gamel (37), Newman 2 (17), Senzel 2 (20). SB–G.Allen 2 (6), Gamel (5). S–Marcano, SF–Newman. GIDP–Papierski.
DP–Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, O.Cruz, Chavis).
RLISP–Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Moustakas); Pittsburgh 4 (G.Allen, Chavis 2, Delay).
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashcraft 62/3 9 3 3 1 8 85 3.97
Ax.Diaz BS, 3-8 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.74
Sanmartin H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.36
Kuhnel L, 2-2 BS, 2-3 1/3 2 2 2 0 0 14 5.73
Detwiler 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.38
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
B.Wilson 7 5 3 3 0 4 84 5.74
Underwood Jr. 2/3 1 1 0 0 0 14 4.26
Crowe W, 5-7 11/3 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.27
Detwiler pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
IRS–Crowe 2-1, Detwiler 1-1, Ax.Diaz 2-1. HBP–by Detwiler (Gamel). WP–Ashcraft. IBB–off Detwiler (Reynolds). T–2:48. A–17,706 (38,496).
Interleague
Braves 6, Astros 2
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .281
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Y.Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Dubon cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Meyers cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Tucker rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .259
Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .227
Pena ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .249
McCormick lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .184
Totals 33 2 7 2 1 12
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. rf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .274
D.Swanson ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .295
Riley 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .291
Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .248
D’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .259
E.Rosario dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .186
Grissom 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .371
Harris II cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Totals 34 6 12 6 4 10
Houston 000 020 000 – 2 7 0
Atlanta 003 003 00x – 6 12 1
E–Harris II (1). LOB–Houston 5, Atlanta 10. 2B–Harris II (16), D.Swanson (27), D’Arnaud (18), Bregman (33), Tucker (20). HR–Riley (31), off McCullers Jr., Tucker (22), off Wright. RBIs–Altuve (44), Olson (80), Riley 3 (78), D.Swanson 2 (68), Tucker (81). SB–Harris II (15). SF–Olson.
GIDP–Altuve. DP–Atlanta 1 (D.Swanson, Grissom, Olson). RLISP–Houston 3 (Gurriel, Mancini, Pena); Atlanta 5 (Grissom, Grossman, E.Rosario, D.Swanson, D’Arnaud).
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr. L, 1-1 5 7 3 3 3 6 91 2.45
P.Maton 1 3 3 3 1 2 27 4.47
W.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.70
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.31
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright W, 15-5 6 6 2 2 1 7 84 3.14
McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 2.87
K.Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.11
HBP–by Neris (Riley). WP–Neris.
T–3:04. A–42,837 (41,500).
Leaders
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Batting
Arraez, Minnesota, .335; Gimenez, Cleveland, .313; J.Abreu, Chicago, .308; Kirk, Toronto, .304; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .302; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Benintendi, New York, .298; Devers, Boston, .296; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .295.
Runs
Judge, New York, 98; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 76; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Bregman, Houston, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 70; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 69; Altuve, Houston, 68; Devers, Boston, 67; J.Ramirez, Cleveland, 67; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66.
RBIs
Judge, New York, 102; J.Ramirez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 81; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; Ad.Garcia, Texas, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Rizzo, New York, 68; E.Suarez, Seattle, 68.
Hits
J.Abreu, Chicago, 139; Arraez, Minnesota, 133; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 133; Bogaerts, Boston, 128; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 128; Judge, New York, 127; J.Ramirez, Cleveland, 125; Benintendi, New York, 124; N.Lowe, Texas, 124; Bichette, Toronto, 123.
Doubles
J.Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; J.Martinez, Boston, 34; Bregman, Houston, 33; Gurriel, Houston, 33; Devers, Boston, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Verdugo, Boston, 30; J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Bichette, Toronto, 28; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 28.
Triples
A.Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; Mateo, Baltimore, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; Ad.Garcia, Texas, 4; Isbel, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramirez, Cleveland, 4; Benintendi, New York, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 3.
Home runs
Judge, New York, 46; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Stanton, New York, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24.
Stolen bases
Mateo, Baltimore, 27; Mullins, Baltimore, 25; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 23; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 22; Ju.Rodriguez, Seattle, 21; Semien, Texas, 19; Ad.Garcia, Texas, 18; Tucker, Houston, 18; Gimenez, Cleveland, 16; Merrifield, Toronto, 16.
Pitching record
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; L.Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; Lu.Garcia, Houston, 10-8.
Strikeouts
Cole, New York, 184; Cease, Chicago, 178; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 173; Ray, Seattle, 166; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 165; Gausman, Toronto, 149; Bieber, Cleveland, 140; Javier, Houston, 138; McKenzie, Cleveland, 138; Verlander, Houston, 138.
Saves
Clase, Cleveland, 28; Hendriks, Chicago, 27; Romano, Toronto, 26; Pressly, Houston, 24; J.Lopez, Minnesota, 22; G.Soto, Detroit, 22; S.Barlow, Kansas City, 19; Holmes, New York, 17; R.Iglesias, Los Angeles, 16; Sewald, Seattle, 15.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Batting
Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .337; F.Freeman, Los Angeles, .319; McNeil, New York, .315; J.Iglesias, Colorado, .313; Machado, San Diego, .305; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .305; Arenado, St. Louis, .300; Hoerner, Chicago, .299; Lux, Los Angeles, .297; D.Swanson, Atlanta, .295.
Runs
Betts, Los Angeles, 86; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 84; F.Freeman, Los Angeles, 82; D.Swanson, Atlanta, 78; Lindor, New York, 77; Machado, San Diego, 77; J.Soto, San Diego, 75; Yelich, Milwaukee, 75; Edman, St. Louis, 74; Cronenworth, San Diego, 72.
RBIs
Alonso, New York, 102; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 96; Lindor, New York, 83; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 83; Cron, Colorado, 80; Olson, Atlanta, 80; Riley, Atlanta, 78; Arenado, St. Louis, 77; Machado, San Diego, 76; Drury, San Diego, 73.
Hits
F.Freeman, Los Angeles, 146; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 146; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 141; D.Swanson, Atlanta, 139; Riley, Atlanta, 136; Machado, San Diego, 130; Lindor, New York, 126; Arenado, St. Louis, 125; Alonso, New York, 122; Cron, Colorado, 121.
Doubles
F.Freeman, Los Angeles, 39; Olson, Atlanta, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; K.Marte, Arizona, 32; Happ, Chicago, 31; Machado, San Diego, 31; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 31; McNeil, New York, 30.
Triples
Lux, Los Angeles, 7; Nimmo, New York, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 4; Gregorius, Philadelphia, 4; Joe, Colorado, 4; S.Marte, New York, 4; Morel, Chicago, 4; Naquin, New York, 4; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 4.
Home runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 31; Alonso, New York, 30; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 30; C.Walker, Arizona, 29; Betts, Los Angeles, 27; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 26; Arenado, St. Louis, 25; Olson, Atlanta, 25; Tellez, Milwaukee, 25.
Stolen bases
Berti, Miami, 30; Acuna Jr., Atlanta, 25; Edman, St. Louis, 24; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 20; Jh.Rojas, Arizona, 17; Estrada, San Francisco, 16; S.Marte, New York, 16; Yelich, Milwaukee, 16; Bader, St. Louis, 15; Harris II, Atlanta, 15.
Pitching record
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 15-1; Wright, Atlanta, 15-5; Ty.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-2; Carrasco, New York, 13-5; J.Urias, Los Angeles, 13-6; Fried, Atlanta, 11-4; Sa.Alcantara, Miami, 11-5; Rodon, San Francisco, 11-6; Webb, San Francisco, 11-6; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 11-6.
Strikeouts
Burnes, Milwaukee, 187; Rodon, San Francisco, 179; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 174; Morton, Atlanta, 153; Sa.Alcantara, Miami, 152; Darvish, San Diego, 147; Strider, Atlanta, 142; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 142; Bassitt, New York, 138; Js.Gray, Washington, 137.
Saves
Hader, San Diego, 29; K.Jansen, Atlanta, 28; Ta.Rogers, Milwaukee, 28; Ed.Diaz, New York, 27; Bard, Colorado, 25; Kimbrel, Los Angeles, 21; Bednar, Pittsburgh, 17; Doval, San Francisco, 17; Melancon, Arizona, 17; Tn.Scott, Miami, 17.
On this date
1903 – The Pittsburgh Pirates make a league-record six errors in the first inning of a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants in the opener of a doubleheader.
1928 – Chicago White Sox first baseman Art Shires records four hits in his major league debut, leading his club to a 6-4 triumph over the Boston Red Sox.
1938 – Lou Gehrig hits the 23rd and final grand slam of his Hall of Fame career, lifting the New York Yankees past the Philadelphia Athletics 11-3.
1945 – 17-year-old shortstop Tommy Brown becomes the youngest man in major league history to hit a home run, accomplishing the feat in Brooklyn’s 11-1 loss to Pittsburgh.
1957 – Bob Keegan of the Chicago White Sox throws a no-hitter in a 6-0 victory over the Washington Senators.
1960 – Ted Williams joins Babe Ruth as the only men to draw 2,000 walks in their career, earning the historic free pass as Boston prevails 8-6 over Baltimore in the opener of a doubleheader.
1961 – The Philadelphia Phillies finally end their league-record 23-game losing skid, defeating the Milwaukee Braves 7-4 in the second game of a doubleheader.
1966 – Birdie Tebbetts resigns as manager of the Cleveland Indians despite leading the club to a 66-57 record. George Strickland takes over on an interim basis.
1974 – Nolan Ryan records 19 strikeouts in a game for the third time this season, guiding the California Angels to a 1-0 triumph over the Detroit Tigers.
1980 – George Brett goes 3 for 3 to improve to .406 for the season as the Kansas City Royals defeat the Texas Rangers 5-3.
1985 – New York Mets star Dwight Gooden becomes the first pitcher in National League history to reach 200 strikeouts in each of his first two seasons, fanning 16 Giants in a 3-0 victory.
1995 – Cleveland Indians stopper Jose Mesa sets a major-league mark with his 37th save in as many chances, finishing off an 8-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
1998 – Mark McGwire makes home-run history, becoming the first player to reach the 50-homer plateau in three straight seasons as the St. Louis Cardinals blank the New York Mets 2-0.
2005 – The Kansas City Royals lose their franchise-record 19th consecutive game, dropping a 4-0 decision to the Oakland Athletics.
2005 – Kalen Pimentel records a record-tying 18 strikeouts to lead Rancho Buena Vista past Owensboro 7-2 at the Little League World Series.
