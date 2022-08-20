The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Aug. 20, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:59 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup: Watkins Glen USA

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Houston at Atlanta or Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1:07 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

1:10 p.m.: Washington at San Diego or Miami at L.A. Dodgers MLB

4:10 p.m.: Boston at Baltimore ESPN

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

9 a.m.: Dallas at Connecticut ABC

1 p.m.: Washington at Seattle ESPN

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland NFL

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants NFL

5 p.m.: Baltimore at Arizona Fox 28

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: D+D Real Czech Masters……………………………………Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: BMW Championship…………………………………………………….Golf

11 a.m.: U.S. Amateur Championship Match……………………………………Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: BMW Championship……………………………………………………NBC

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Chelsea USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Manchester City USA

2:30 p.m.: MLS: Columbus at Atlanta FS1

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Portland FS1

Soccer, women’s

7 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

All events subject to change

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.