On the Air
Aug. 20, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:59 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Watkins Glen USA
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Houston at Atlanta or Toronto at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1:07 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
1:10 p.m.: Washington at San Diego or Miami at L.A. Dodgers MLB
4:10 p.m.: Boston at Baltimore ESPN
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
9 a.m.: Dallas at Connecticut ABC
1 p.m.: Washington at Seattle ESPN
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland NFL
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants NFL
5 p.m.: Baltimore at Arizona Fox 28
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: D+D Real Czech Masters……………………………………Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: BMW Championship…………………………………………………….Golf
11 a.m.: U.S. Amateur Championship Match……………………………………Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: BMW Championship……………………………………………………NBC
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Chelsea USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle United at Manchester City USA
2:30 p.m.: MLS: Columbus at Atlanta FS1
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Portland FS1
Soccer, women’s
7 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
All events subject to change
