Business Beat

Architecture

Meranda Morris and Ali Suleiman have been hired as architectural designers at Press Architecture. Morris previously worked at BWA Architects. Suleiman is a recent graduate of Spokane Community College.

Honors

Jacqueline Bates has been presented an award from The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology. Bates earned the clinical instructor of the year award during the organization’s 2022 annual congress in Chicago.

Bates has been an adjunct professor and clinical educator for Gonzaga University for more than 15 years.