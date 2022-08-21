On the air
Aug. 21, 2022 Updated Sun., Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:37 p.m.
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees MLB
4:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay MLB
7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Football, NFL Preseason
5 p.m.: Atlanta vs. N.Y. Jets ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.