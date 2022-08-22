History for Chron

Spokane residents got another look at what appeared to be a large weather balloon about 60,000 feet in the air following a similar sighting the previous week.

A weather official at Geiger Field said it appeared to be the type of weather balloon recently seen in the Northwest, but weather balloons typically can only rise to 40,000 feet before they burst.

Officials at Holloman Air Force Base said several of its clear plastic “Moby Dick” balloons had been launched and were carried by winds to several locations in the western United States.

The balloons were designed and launched to test cosmic rays, or heavy particles of elements from the sun, an Air Force official said.

A Spokane mother who left her infant daughter at a Spokane hospital doorstep was still eligible to claim the child, a local judge ruled.

“We’ll be required to conduct a complete investigation of the mother’s situation,” Juvenile Court Judge Robert C. Brumblay said. “But the law bends over backward to protect a parent’s right to a child.”

Brumblay said the baby would not be turned over to the first person who claimed her. Any potential mother who comes forward would be privately investigated to ensure she is the parent.