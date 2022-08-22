Tesla boosting assist system cost

Tesla will start charging $15,000 for the driver-assistance system it calls Full Self-Driving, raising the price of the controversial product for the second time this year.

The hike for customers in North America will take effect Sept. 5, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted Sunday. The current $12,000 price will be honored for orders made before that date, he wrote.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving, or FSD, has been a lightning rod because it requires active supervision and doesn’t make the company’s vehicles autonomous.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles has accused the company of misleading consumers about FSD and its less-capable Autopilot system.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also has opened two separate investigations into whether Autopilot is defective.

‘Thrones’ crashes HBO Max stream

HBO Max crashed repeatedly for many viewers during the premiere of the streaming platform’s highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel on Sunday night, forcing some to create new user profiles to circumvent the issue.

The website Downdetector chronicled thousands of outages shortly after “House of the Dragon” began 9 p.m. Eastern time.

The company confirmed there could be problems when viewing the show through an Amazon Fire TV device.

“House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” HBO said in a statement provided to multiple media outlets Sunday.

“We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users.”

The crashes introduced a technical hiccup into one of HBO’s most hotly awaited show in years.

From wire reports