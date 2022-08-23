On the Air
Aug. 23, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 23, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: San Francisco at Detroit or Atlanta at Pittsburgh MLB
1 p.m.: Cleveland at San Diego or Washington at Seattle MLB
1:10 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers or Minnesota at Houston MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
6 p.m.: Connecticut at Dallas ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Washington at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob………………………………………………………700-AM
All events subject to change
