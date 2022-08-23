The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Aug. 23, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 23, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: San Francisco at Detroit or Atlanta at Pittsburgh MLB

1 p.m.: Cleveland at San Diego or Washington at Seattle MLB

1:10 p.m.: Washington at Seattle Root

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers or Minnesota at Houston MLB

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

6 p.m.: Connecticut at Dallas ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Washington at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

4:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob………………………………………………………700-AM

All events subject to change

