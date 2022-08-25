History for Chron

Spokane Mayor Neal R. Fosseen and Spokane County Commission Chairman Howard T. Ball both said local governments would struggle with proposed federal funding cuts.

Both joined in sending letters to Gov. Dan Evans asking him to intercede with President Lyndon B. Johnson and ask him to stop a proposed cut to matching funds to the local Civil Defense effort.

“We understood that a 15 to 17% reduction in federal money might be anticipated,” Ball said, “and now we are told that the matching money to local government units is being trimmed by more than 23%.”

Shorty, an adopted mutt, received needed medical care after workers at the Western Fruit Express Co., in Hillyard, noticed the dog had suffered a bad cut.

For several days, the puppy bonded with employees and had been greeting them as they arrived. Shorty also had been tagging along with security crews as they did their rounds.After the visit to the veterinarian, and donated shots, Shorty was heading to a new adopted home.

Gemini 5 astronauts were given the green light to attempt to smash the Soviet-held endurance record for orbiting the earth.

The flight was expected to eclipse the previous record set by Valery Bykovsky who orbited the earth for 119 hours starting on June 14, 1963.