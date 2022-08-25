On the Air
Aug. 25, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:26 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis or San Francisco at Minnesota MLB
7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle AppleTV+
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas NFL
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
6:30 a.m.: LPGA: CP Women’s Open Golf
Soccer, MLS
5 p.m.: Austin at Los Angeles FC ESPN
7 p.m.: Portland at Seattle ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 700-AM
Football, NFL preseason
3 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas 94.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBC
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston or L.A. Angels at Toronto MLB
7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Austin Peay at Western Kentucky CBSSN
9:30 a.m.: Nebraska vs. Northwestern Fox
12:30 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville St. ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Idaho St. at UNLV CBSSN
1 p.m.: UConn at Utah St. FS1
4 p.m.: Charlotte at Florida Atlantic CBSSN
4 p.m.: Howard vs. Alabama St. ESPN
7 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico St. ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Hawaii CBSSN
Football, NFL preseason
Noon: Jacksonville at Atlanta NFL
3 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Cincinnati NFL
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver NFL
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC
Golf, women’s
4 a.m.: LPGA: CP Women’s Open Golf
Soccer, men’s, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Southampton at Manchester United USA
7 a.m.: Manchester City at Crystal Palace USA
9:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Fulham NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix ESPN
Baseball, LLWS
7 a.m.: Consolation game ESPN
Noon: Final ABC
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Toronto or Colorado at N.Y. Mets MLB
1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland or Cleveland at Seattle MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
1 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN2
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets NFL
1:30 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh CBS
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC
Golf, women’s
4 a.m.: LPGA: CP Women’s Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Dundee United at Celtic CBSSN
6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur USA
4:30 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at New York City FS1
Soccer, women’s
7 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Final FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 103.5-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
All events subject to change
