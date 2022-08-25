The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Aug. 25, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:26 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis or San Francisco at Minnesota MLB

7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle AppleTV+

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas NFL

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

6:30 a.m.: LPGA: CP Women’s Open Golf

Soccer, MLS

5 p.m.: Austin at Los Angeles FC ESPN

7 p.m.: Portland at Seattle ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 700-AM

Football, NFL preseason

3 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas 94.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBC

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston or L.A. Angels at Toronto MLB

7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Austin Peay at Western Kentucky CBSSN

9:30 a.m.: Nebraska vs. Northwestern Fox

12:30 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville St. ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Idaho St. at UNLV CBSSN

1 p.m.: UConn at Utah St. FS1

4 p.m.: Charlotte at Florida Atlantic CBSSN

4 p.m.: Howard vs. Alabama St. ESPN

7 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico St. ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Hawaii CBSSN

Football, NFL preseason

Noon: Jacksonville at Atlanta NFL

3 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Cincinnati NFL

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver NFL

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC

Golf, women’s

4 a.m.: LPGA: CP Women’s Open Golf

Soccer, men’s, EPL

4:30 a.m.: Southampton at Manchester United USA

7 a.m.: Manchester City at Crystal Palace USA

9:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Fulham NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix ESPN

Baseball, LLWS

7 a.m.: Consolation game ESPN

Noon: Final ABC

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Toronto or Colorado at N.Y. Mets MLB

1:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland or Cleveland at Seattle MLB

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

1 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN

5 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN2

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets NFL

1:30 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh CBS

Golf, men’s

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC

Golf, women’s

4 a.m.: LPGA: CP Women’s Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

4 a.m.: Scottish Premiership: Dundee United at Celtic CBSSN

6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur USA

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at New York City FS1

Soccer, women’s

7 p.m.: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Final FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

All events subject to change

