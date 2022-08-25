World monkeypox cases fall despite Americas spike, supply crunch

By Dong Lyu Bloomberg News

Global monkeypox cases declined for the first time in a month, led by a drop in infections across Europe despite growing concerns about a supply crunch for vaccines.

New cases around the world fell 21% in the week ending Aug. 21 from the previous week, as dwindling caseloads in Europe offset a continued spike from the Americas, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

The WHO also noted that 16 countries have not reported new infections for more than three weeks, the maximum incubation period for the disease, though the virus has spread to nearly 100 countries, with the global caseload topping 41,000.

The U.S. saw the heaviest increase in the past week and has reported a total 14,049 cases as of Monday. With a moderating trend in Europe, most of new cases are being reported in the Americas, primarily among men who have sex with men.

The steady climb in cases over the past few months has prompted countries to scramble for vaccines, and surging demand has strained production at Bavarian Nordic A/S, the Danish producer of the only shot thus far approved for the disease.

The company has signed a deal with Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing for shots in the U.S. while health authorities there, in the European Union and in the UK have called on clinics to administer shots at lower doses to stretch supplies.