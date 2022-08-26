On the Air
Aug. 26, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:39 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBC
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston or L.A. Angels at Toronto MLB
7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Austin Peay at Western Kentucky CBSSN
9:30 a.m.: Nebraska vs. Northwestern Fox
12:30 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville State ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Idaho State at UNLV CBSSN
1 p.m.: UConn at Utah State FS1
4 p.m.: Charlotte at Florida Atlantic CBSSN
4 p.m.: Howard vs. Alabama State ESPN
7 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico State ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Hawaii CBSSN
Football, NFL preseason
Noon: Jacksonville at Atlanta NFL
3 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Cincinnati NFL
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver NFL
Golf, men’s
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Championship NBC
Golf, women’s
4 a.m.: LPGA: CP Women’s Open Golf
Soccer, men’s, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Southampton at Manchester United USA
7 a.m.: Manchester City at Crystal Palace USA
9:30 a.m.: Arsenal at Fulham NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
