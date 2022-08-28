NFL Locals: Calvin Jackson Jr. catches another winning touchdown, Frankie Luvu leads Panthers in tackles

From staff reports

It may only be preseason, but Calvin Jackson Jr. keeps calling game.

The former Washington State standout wide receiver drew a pass interference call and then caught the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the New York Jets’ 31-27 win over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

Calvin Jackson (@PrimetimeCeej) with his SECOND NFL Preseason game winner pic.twitter.com/KwR4j0WPVi — Last Chance U (@LastChanceUAlum) August 28, 2022

It was the undrafted rookie’s second game-winning catch of the preseason, also hauling in a go-ahead against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Jackson totaled two catches for 11 yards in the win over the Giants and four catches for 19 yards and two touchdowns this preseason. He and other area players will hope to see their name on the final 53-man roster by the final cut deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Here’s how others fared in preseason Week 3:

WSU

Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu had a team-high eight tackles and made a keep stop on fourth-and-1 late in the first half during a 21-0 win over the visiting Buffalo Bills on Friday.

Frankie Luvu’s quickness blows up this 4th & 1 for Buffalo. Xavier Woods right there, too. pic.twitter.com/56cb1Pt2fU — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) August 28, 2022

Luvu is the team’s starting right outside linebacker and voiced his expectations after the win.

“It don’t matter who’s on the field, the ones, the twos, the threes, we all expect the same standard when we step on that field,” Luvu said. “We try to hold everybody to that level and make sure the young guys learn that.

“This defense is young. Well, not young, but energetic. Relentless. Wanting people to fear us. Every time we step on that field, we take pride in doing our jobs.”

• Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft caught his first professional touchdown, hauling in four catches for 54 yards in a 48-10 win over visiting Philadelphia on Saturday.

Go Cray-Cray, @rivercracraft! 😎@Tua to River for 6️⃣!



📺: Watch #PHIvsMIA on @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/cmgNfOmR32 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 27, 2022

Cracraft last found the endzone while playing for the Cougars on Nov. 12, 2016, when he caught nine passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns against California.

Philadelphia’s Gardner Minshew completed 6 of 9 passes for 48 yards in the loss.

• Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas started at right tackle for the first time this preseason in a 27-26 loss to host Dallas on Friday, earning praise from head coach Pete Carroll.

“We’re really pleased with him,” Carroll said. “He’s done a fantastic job for a first-time guy.”

• Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon caught three passes for 50 yards in a 27-10 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. He is listed as second-string on the Colts’ depth chart.

• New England Patriots’ defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale had three tackles, one sack and one pass defended in a 23-6 loss to the host Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

• Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson had two tackles and one pass defended in a 17-10 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

• Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed 7 of 14 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown in a 26-23 loss to the host Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

• Los Angeles Rams safety Dan Isom had two solo tackles in a 16-7 loss to the host Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

• Cleveland Browns wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. returned three punts for 21 yards and a long of nine in a 21-20 loss to the visiting Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Eastern Washington

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne saw his first preseason action of the year, catching two passes for 16 yards in a loss to Las Vegas.

Bourne is listed as a second-string on the Patriots unofficial depth chart, behind Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers.

If Bourne is to take a back seat for New England this year it would come as a surprise, as the sixth-year-pro signed a 3-year, $15 million contract this offseason and was second on the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (800) and receiving touchdowns (five) last season.

• San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam had two tackles and a sack in a 17-0 loss to host Houston on Thursday. He is slated to be the teams’ starting left end.

• Chicago wide receiver Nsimba Webster had one catch for seven yards in a loss to Cleveland.

Idaho

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jeff Cotton Jr. had one catch for two yards in a 28-12 loss to the host Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

• Washington Commanders linebacker Tre Walker had one tackle in a 17-15 loss to the host Baltimore Raves on Saturday.

High schools

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (Shadle Park) started over Josh Johnson for the first time this preseason, as the two vie for the backup position behind Russell Wilson.

Rypien completed 14 of 21 passes for 137 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in a 23-13 win over the visiting Minnesota Vikings. Johnson completed 11 of 14 passes for 107 yards.

“It’s going to be a hard decision to see where we go with that,” Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the battle “Both guys have worked hard. It was great to see ‘Ryp’ come out and earn that opportunity to start and he did a fine job, too, moving the ball.”