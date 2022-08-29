Film Calendar

“Prince of Egypt” – Egyptian Prince Moses learns of his identity as a Hebrew and his destiny to become the chosen deliverer of his people. 99 minutes. Rated PG. Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner and Simon Wells. Showing Friday at noon. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” – When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. 94 minutes. Rated R. Directed by Halina Reijn. Showing Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $7. (208) 882-8537.

“8 mile” – A young rapper, struggling with every aspect of his life, wants to make it big but his friends and foes make this odyssey of rap harder than it may seem. 110 minutes. Rated R. Directed by Curtis Hanson. Showing Sunday at 5 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

Documentary Screening: “Youth v. Gov” – “Youth v Gov” is the story of the Juliana v. The United States of America constitutional lawsuit and the 21 American youth, ages 14 to 25, who are taking on the world’s most powerful government. Thursday at 6 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

VHS Mania – VHS Mania! Screening a double feature of classic VHS films: “Creepshow,” 120 minutes. Rated R. Directed by George A. Romero and “The Return of the Living Dead,” 91 minutes. Rate R. Directed by Dan O’Bannon. Friday, 7-11 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $10. (208) 882-8537.