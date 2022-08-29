History for Chron

The Spokane City Council passed a resolution protesting proposed telephone rate increases for Spokane residents by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph.

The resolution calls for the Washington state Public Service Commission to conduct a full investigation and public hearing to determine whether the rate increases are justified.

Pacific Telephone and Telegraph has sought increases from 25-to-60 cents per month for residential phone lines.

Spokane attorney Herbert M. Hamblen, who represented Spokane city, county and Spokane Chamber of Commerce, said he believes the Securities and Exchange Commission will order American Power and Light Co. to distribute common stock of Washington Water and Power to American’s shareholders.

If the SEC orders American to distribute the common stock, private power advocates will have won a major battle, Hamblen said.

Mine operators in the Coeur d’Alene area were alerted to be ready to travel to Washington, D.C., on short notice in an attempt to resolve a labor dispute.

Leaders of the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers had already traveled to the nation’s capital to discuss the three-day-old nationwide strike.