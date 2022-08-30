Fire statistic misstated
Aug. 30, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:50 p.m.
Fire statistic misstated
From 1990 to 2010, the size of the wildland urban interface in the United States grew about 190 million acres, almost 297,000 square miles, larger than the state of Texas. The comparison was misstated in a front-page story in Tuesday’s newspaper.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.