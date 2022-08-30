History for Chron
Contractors announced work would begin next month on what would become the U.S. Federal Courthouse in downtown Spokane.
The $6-million federal building, bordered by Riverside Avenue, Main and Monroe streets, was advertised as one of the biggest building projects in the Lilac City in years.
“Lack of elbow room will be a serious problem,” said John J. Reynolds, assistant secretary of the construction firm, Nelse Mortensen Co. of Seattle.
Plans called for two floors underground and nine stories above ground for the project that could employ as many as 200 workers. Completion was slated for the fall of 1967.
U.S. astronauts L. Gordon Cooper Jr. and Charles Conrad Jr. emerged unfazed after an eight-day orbit that was fraught with problems.
“It’s great to be back on solid ground,” Cooper said when he he stepped out onto the “skid strip” at Cape Kennedy, Florida.
Due to a computer error, the Gemini 5 capsule splashed down into the Atlantic Ocean some 103 miles short of the target.
