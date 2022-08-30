Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Artists in the Garden – Regional artists present their work for sale, featuring 3D printed dragons, pottery, fiber arts, hand turned wood bowls, fine art and cards, jewelry, micro greens, children’s books and more. Sept. 11, noon-3 p.m. 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

Classes/Workshops

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – An all levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20/class. (509) 447-9277.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Beginning Watercolor with Janie Edwards – Janie will teach the fundamentals of design, color and message using watercolors. This class is for beginners ages 12 to adults with little experience and will lead students through a step by step process of painting. Preregistration is required. Classes available Sept. 18, 15, 22 and 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $80. (509) 325-1500.

Dogs with Attitude Sculpture Class with Collista Krebs – A fast moving sculpture class of dogs with attitude. Bring a picture of your dog or any dog that you like. You will be given 3 pounds of clay and will be walked through hand building your sculpture. For ages 12 and up. Register at bit.ly/3AkvJ63. Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $50. (509) 325-1500.

Fiddle and Guitar Lessons with Ben – Ben Kardos is offering individual fiddle and guitar lessons on Saturdays, 1-3 p.m. Ages six and up. Providing your own instrument is required. To schedule a class, call (509) 447-9277 or (509) 671-6401. Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

Garland Sketch Crawl with Megan Perkins – Sketch the landmarks of the Garland neighborhood. For students 14 and older. Preregistration is required. Sept. 13, 6 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $20. (509) 325-1500.

Oil Painting – Instructor Molly Sims leads the class in traditional oil painting techniques, discussing materials and painting demonstrations. For ages 14 and up. Sept. 13, 6 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $150. (509) 325-1500.

Oil Painting with Molly Sims – Learn traditional painting techniques such as blending, scumbling and glazing. Tuesdays, 6-8:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3QPClR5. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $150. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Registration is required for art school classes. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Perspective Drawing – Instructor Tom Quinn leads the class in learning how to achieve three dimensional depth with shadows and reflections in your drawing. Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Digital Photography with Roger DuBois – Class designed to further understanding of camera functions, buttons and settings. Classes available Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 12, 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3KvPHzJ. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Connecting Hand and Eye Through Observational Drawing with Oriana Sage – We will learn fundamental drawing elements, break free of frustration and create meaningful and engaging pieces of art. Preregistration is required. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $50. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Lawn Gone: Native Plants and Xeriscape Gardens – Master Gardener Steve Nokes offers tips for replacing your lawn with native plants and other materials to save water and create a yard that never needs to be mowed. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. (509) 893-8350.

Perennial Pruning for Fall – New Leaf Nursery plant expert Laurie Wilson guides you through the different techniques used to ensure a lush and lavish return in the spring. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden, Idaho. $30. (208) 762-4825.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Learn from Master Gardeners about horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. For information about required supplies, call (509) 477-2181 or email mastergardener@spokanecounty.org. First and third Fridays through Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m. Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners and Spokane County Library District. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Pets

National French Bulldog Show – National, prestigious French bulldog show. Only dogs who are entered into the event may attend. Dinner and drinks will be available. Open to the public during the day, through Saturday. Mirabeau Hotel and Convention Center, 1100 N. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 924-9000.