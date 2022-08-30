The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Aug. 30, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:21 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Houston at Texas or Pittsburgh at Milwaukee MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets or Chi. Cubs at Toronto MLB

4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN2

7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN2

Soccer, men’s

9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Sampdoria vs Lazio CBSSN

Noon: EPL: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United USA

4 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United FS1

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane (DH) 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 1080-AM

All events subject to change

