On the Air
Aug. 30, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:21 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Houston at Texas or Pittsburgh at Milwaukee MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets or Chi. Cubs at Toronto MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago ESPN2
7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN2
Soccer, men’s
9:30 a.m.: Serie A: Sampdoria vs Lazio CBSSN
Noon: EPL: Liverpool vs. Newcastle United USA
4 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United FS1
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane (DH) 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
7 p.m.: The Jason Eck Show 1080-AM
All events subject to change
