Social Calendar

River Wish Summer Tours – Guided tour of River Wish Sanctuary, all proceeds go benefit River Wish Sanctuary. Every Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. Tickets available for purchase at riverswishanimalsanctuary.org. Sunday, 10-11 a.m. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. $10. (509) 951-3650.

2022 Women’s Weekend – It’s the 25th Silver Anniversary fundraising event for Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho supports scholarships, camperships and leadership programs. This weekend retreat invites over 120 women to slow down, indulge, decompress and unwind in Coeur d’Alene lakefront at Camp Four Echoes. Friday-Sept 11, 1 p.m. Camp Four Echoes, 22177 S. Camp Four Echoes Road, Worley, Idaho. $325. (208) 664-6827.

Team Hope Walk – The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Washington State Chapter will be hosting the Spokane Team Hope Walk on Saturday, Saturday, 10 a.m. All proceeds benefit the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families. For more information, visit washington.hdsa.org/events/spokane-team-hope-walk. In the Forestry Shelter. Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

12th Annual Anna Schindler Memorial Golf Tournament – 9-hole scramble with food, music, auctions and stories to support local families fighting childhood cancer. No experience needed. Single golfer with dinner, $110; Golf team of four, $440; Dinner and program only, $40. Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Links Golf Club, 10623 N. Chase Road, Post Falls. $40-$110.

Parkinson’s Community Walk Deer Park – 1.5 mile walk to raise awareness and funds for the Parkinson’s Foundation on Sept. 17. No registration fee but donations are appreciated. Sept. 17, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Deer Park Elementary School, 1500 E. D St., Deer Park. (509) 464-5600.

Inland Northwest Walk to Defeat ALS – 2.5 mile walk to support and stand in unity with the fight to end ALS. Register for free, fundraise and honor those affected by ALS. Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mirabeau Meadows Park, 13500 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Spokane Valley. (509) 688-0300.

Hope-Full: Eat. Listen. Celebrate. – A unique fundraising experience celebrating hope, connection, and the achievements of Compassionate Addiction Treatment’s recovery community. An opportunity to take a small group tour of CAT’s remarkable, historic building and hear inspiring stories of recovery and healing. Sept. 18, 5-7 p.m. Compassionate Addiction Treatment, 168 S Division St. $75. (509) 919-3362.

Sponsor a Banner With YWCA – Businesses and individuals can sponsor one or more DVAM banners that will display downtown each Oct. for domestic violence action month. Sponsorship form is available at ywcaspokane.org/dvam. The deadline for custom banner entries is Sept. 12, midnight. YWCA, 930 N. Monroe St. (509) 326-1190.

Building Dreams: Bright Futures for Our Kids – West Central Community Center’s annual auction and dinner which support the programs offered to families through our center. Tickets and sponsorships are available at westcentralcc.ejoinme.org/BD22. For questions, call Anna or Kim at (509) 326-9540. Sept. 24, 6-9 p.m. West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St. (509) 326-9540.

Joya End of Season Poker Run – Abate of Spokane Poker Run benefiting Joya Child & Family Development of Spokane. Ending at Curley’s Hauser Junction. Run donation and raffle items proceeds benefit Joya. Sept. 24, 10 am. For more information, call (541) 550-6728; doberbarn@aol.com. Jackson St. Bar and Grill, 2436 N. Astor St. (509) 315-8497.