History for Chron

The air raid demonstration at the old Spokane fairgrounds, an event expected to attract 30,000 people, was put into jeopardy after city building inspectors condemned the bleachers and stands at Playfair track.

Spokane Fire Chief William P. Payne was looking for alternative sites but expressed hope that the event could go on as planned with the spectators standing instead of sitting.

The planned demonstration was to be staged by members of the U.S. Army’s chemical warfare department with help from Spokane firefighters.

Dr. Marlon E. Wilson, a well-known Spokane dentist, was missing and presumed drowned after being swept overboard during a severe storm on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Passenger Lawrence C. Paine, who was in the boat, said it appeared Wilson, who was known to be a strong swimmer, was stunned after he fell from the boat.

Paine said Wilson did not appear to be swimming toward the boat as it blew away in the storm.

Russian forces were able for a sixth day to hold back a German push on the city of Stalingrad.

As ground forces, including scores of tanks and bombers, attempted to take ground around Stalingrad, Russian bombers reportedly hit Berlin and other targets in eastern Germany.