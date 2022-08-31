The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Aug. 31, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:04 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root

1 p.m.: Oakland at Washington or L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets MLB

4 p.m.: Texas at Boston or Colorado at Atlanta MLB

6:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona MLB

Football, college

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Pitt ESPN

4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Oklahoma State FS1

5 p.m.: Alabama A&M at UAB CBSSN

5 p.m.: Penn State at Purdue Fox

5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Missouri ESPNU

7 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Cal Poly at Fresno State FS1

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

Noon: EPL: Leicester City vs. Manchester United USA

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Penn State at Purdue 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM

All events subject to change

