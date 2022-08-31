On the Air
Aug. 31, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:04 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit Root
1 p.m.: Oakland at Washington or L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets MLB
4 p.m.: Texas at Boston or Colorado at Atlanta MLB
6:40 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona MLB
Football, college
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Pitt ESPN
4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Oklahoma State FS1
5 p.m.: Alabama A&M at UAB CBSSN
5 p.m.: Penn State at Purdue Fox
5 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Missouri ESPNU
7 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Arizona State Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Cal Poly at Fresno State FS1
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf
Golf, women’s
10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
Noon: EPL: Leicester City vs. Manchester United USA
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Penn State at Purdue 700-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Cougar Coaches Show 920-AM
All events subject to change
