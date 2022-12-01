History for Chron

A 17-year-old Spokane youth was sentenced to serve up to 20 years in prison after he admitted serving as the lookout for another suspect’s heist.

Larry E. Corbett, 17, who earlier had been remanded to adult court, pleaded guilty for his involvement in the robbery of the Low Cost market in which $14,000 was stolen.

Spokane County Prosecutor Hugh H. Evans, who would later become an appellate judge, said Corbett had come under the influence of a co-defendant, 22-year-old Alvin Atkins.

Evans noted that Corbett, who never knew his father and whose mother had recently died of cancer, provided a full accounting of his actions.

Evans described Atkins as a “professional robber,” who lured Corbett into the crime.

“It’s my own conclusion that Larry got into trouble as a result of ‘bad company,’” Evans told the judge.

“He’s never made any excuses to me. He accepts full responsibility for what he’s done.”

However, under state law, Evans noted, Corbett was subject to a mandatory prison sentence.