Dec. 1, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:16 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Baylor in Sioux Falls, S.D. Peacock
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee ESPN
7 p.m.: Chicago at Golden State ESPN
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: North Texas at UTSA CBSSN
5 p.m.: Utah vs. USC in Las Vegas Fox 28
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: DP World: Investec South African Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Hero World Challenge Golf
7 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Australian Open Golf
Soccer, college women’s
3 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Florida State ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. UCLA ESPNU
Soccer, men’s World Cup
7 a.m.: Portugal vs. Korea Republic Fox 28
7 a.m.: Uruguay vs. Ghana FS1
11 a.m.: Brazil vs. Cameroon Fox 28
11 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Serbia FS1
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Baylor in Sioux Falls, S.D. 1510-AM
5:30 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM
Football, college
4 p.m.: Utah vs. USC in Las Vegas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Kelowna at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Syracuse at Notre Dame ESPN2
9 a.m.: South Carolina at Georgetown FS1
9:30 a.m.: Oklahoma at Villanova CBS
10 a.m.: VCU at Temple ESPNU
11 a.m.: Florida State at Virginia ESPN2
11 a.m.: Tennessee Tech at Butler FS1
Noon: Oakland at Purdue Fort Wayne ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Marquette FS1
2 p.m.: Providence at Rhode Island ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Xavier FS1
4 p.m.: Boise State vs. Texas A&M ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at Memphis ESPN2
6 p.m.: Wichita State at Kansas State ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. Houston ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Portland at Utah Root+
Football, college
9 a.m.: Kansas State vs. TCU ABC
9 a.m.: Toledo vs. Ohio ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Troy ESPN
1 p.m.: LSU vs. Georgia CBS
1 p.m. UCF at Tulane ABC
1 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State Fox 28
5 p.m.: Purdue vs. Michigan Fox 28
5 p.m.: Clemson vs. North Carolina ABC
Golf, men’s
1:30 a.m.: DP World: Investec South African Open Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: Hero World Challenge Golf
5 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Australian Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Anaheim at Minnesota NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay NHL
7 p.m.: Florida at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s World Cup
7 a.m.: United States vs. Netherlands Fox 28
11 a.m.: Australia vs. Argentina Fox 28
Soccer, women’s
4:30 a.m.: Super League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United CBSSN
Mixed martial arts
4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Kevin Holland-Stephen Thompson ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
1:30 p.m.: North Dakota State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM
Basketball, college women’s
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: LSU vs. Georgia 92.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Lethbridge at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
7:30 a.m.: Maine vs. Marist in London ESPNU
10 a.m.: Michigan vs. Kentucky in London ABC
11 a.m. South Alabama at UAB ESPNU
Noon: St. John’s at Iowa State ESPN2
Noon: Colorado at Washington Pac-12
1 p.m.: Utah at Washington State ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton FS1
2 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12
2 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA ESPN
4 p.m.: Oregon State at USC Pac-12
4 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
10 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Tennessee ESPN2
Noon: UConn at Notre Dame ABC
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Indiana at Portland NBATV / Root / Root+
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Minnesota CBS
1:05 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati CBS
5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Dallas NBC
Golf, men’s
1:30 a.m.: DP World: Investec South African Open Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: Hero World Challenge Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Minnesota at Dallas NHL
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at N.Y. Islanders NHL
Soccer, men’s World Cup
7 a.m.: Poland vs. France FS1
11 a.m.: Senegal vs. England Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
12:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college women’s
Noon: Gonzaga at Stanford 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Indianapolis at Dallas 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
