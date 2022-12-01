The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Dec. 1, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:16 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Baylor in Sioux Falls, S.D. Peacock

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee ESPN

7 p.m.: Chicago at Golden State ESPN

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: North Texas at UTSA CBSSN

5 p.m.: Utah vs. USC in Las Vegas Fox 28

Golf, men’s

2 a.m.: DP World: Investec South African Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Hero World Challenge Golf

7 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Australian Open Golf

Soccer, college women’s

3 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Florida State ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. UCLA ESPNU

Soccer, men’s World Cup

7 a.m.: Portugal vs. Korea Republic Fox 28

7 a.m.: Uruguay vs. Ghana FS1

11 a.m.: Brazil vs. Cameroon Fox 28

11 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Serbia FS1

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Baylor in Sioux Falls, S.D. 1510-AM

5:30 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

Basketball, college women’s

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

Football, college

4 p.m.: Utah vs. USC in Las Vegas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Kelowna at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Notre Dame ESPN2

9 a.m.: South Carolina at Georgetown FS1

9:30 a.m.: Oklahoma at Villanova CBS

10 a.m.: VCU at Temple ESPNU

11 a.m.: Florida State at Virginia ESPN2

11 a.m.: Tennessee Tech at Butler FS1

Noon: Oakland at Purdue Fort Wayne ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Marquette FS1

2 p.m.: Providence at Rhode Island ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Xavier FS1

4 p.m.: Boise State vs. Texas A&M ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Ole Miss at Memphis ESPN2

6 p.m.: Wichita State at Kansas State ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Saint Mary’s vs. Houston ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Portland at Utah Root+

Football, college

9 a.m.: Kansas State vs. TCU ABC

9 a.m.: Toledo vs. Ohio ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Troy ESPN

1 p.m.: LSU vs. Georgia CBS

1 p.m. UCF at Tulane ABC

1 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State Fox 28

5 p.m.: Purdue vs. Michigan Fox 28

5 p.m.: Clemson vs. North Carolina ABC

Golf, men’s

1:30 a.m.: DP World: Investec South African Open Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Hero World Challenge Golf

5 p.m.: DP World: ISPS Handa Australian Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Anaheim at Minnesota NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay NHL

7 p.m.: Florida at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s World Cup

7 a.m.: United States vs. Netherlands Fox 28

11 a.m.: Australia vs. Argentina Fox 28

Soccer, women’s

4:30 a.m.: Super League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United CBSSN

Mixed martial arts

4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Kevin Holland-Stephen Thompson ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

1:30 p.m.: North Dakota State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

Basketball, college women’s

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: LSU vs. Georgia 92.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Lethbridge at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

7:30 a.m.: Maine vs. Marist in London ESPNU

10 a.m.: Michigan vs. Kentucky in London ABC

11 a.m. South Alabama at UAB ESPNU

Noon: St. John’s at Iowa State ESPN2

Noon: Colorado at Washington Pac-12

1 p.m.: Utah at Washington State ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Creighton FS1

2 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12

2 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA ESPN

4 p.m.: Oregon State at USC Pac-12

4 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

10 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Tennessee ESPN2

Noon: UConn at Notre Dame ABC

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Indiana at Portland NBATV / Root / Root+

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Minnesota CBS

1:05 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati CBS

5:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Dallas NBC

Golf, men’s

1:30 a.m.: DP World: Investec South African Open Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Hero World Challenge Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Minnesota at Dallas NHL

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at N.Y. Islanders NHL

Soccer, men’s World Cup

7 a.m.: Poland vs. France FS1

11 a.m.: Senegal vs. England Fox 28

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

12:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college women’s

Noon: Gonzaga at Stanford 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at L.A. Rams 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Indianapolis at Dallas 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

