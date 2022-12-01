Prep notebook: East Valley’s Logan Hofstee to compete at XC nationals; ‘Team Bloomsday’ to regional

From staff reports

After placing second individually at NXR Northwest in Boise on Nov. 12, East Valley’s Logan Hofstee is set to compete at the Nike Cross National Meet on Saturday in Portland at the Glendoveer Golf Course.

The State 2A cross country champion will be one of many individuals on the biggest of high school cross country stages as the nation’s top runners and teams go head to head in hopes of claiming this year’s national title.

Former Lewis and Clark standout Wil Smith and the North Central (North Spokane) girls team were the latest Spokane-area runners to compete in this event in the 2019 season.

Smith, now a two-time West Coast Conference first-team runner at Gonzaga, finished 10th overall in the boys race and earned All-American honors.

NC, led by former star Erinn Hill’s 49th-place run, was sixth as a group with 204 points.

The girls championship race starts at 10:05 a.m. Live coverage of the meet will be streamed on runnerspace.com.

‘Team Bloomsday’ at West Regional championships

A team of 16 male and female runners representing Spokane will complete at Mt. San Antonio (California) College in the Champs Sports (formerly Footlocker) West Regional Cross Country Championships. The group will race against top runners from 11 other Western states and U.S. citizens in overseas military installations.

Spokane’s “Team Bloomsday” will race at the West Regional meet – one of four regional competitions held across the country – and is led by Evan Bruce of Lewis and Clark and Nicole Bissell of Central Valley. Both earned fourth place in their respective State 4A races on Nov. 5.

Boys: Hayden Blank (Lakeside), Kade Brownlee (Mt. Spokane), Harper Churape (LC), Graham Cleveland (Gonzaga Prep), Matt Conrad (Mt. Spokane), Reid Headrick (Medical Lake), Noah Holden (Mead), Charles Ledwith (LC), Johnny Lieb (Mead), Jake Marchesseault (Mead), Barrett Poulson (Freeman), Ben Smith (Mt. Spokane), Ben Sonneland (Mt. Spokane), Braeden Vlasak (LC), Parker Westermann (Mt. Spokane).

Girls: Raegan Borg (Mead), Alivia Bruno (Ridgeline), Kendall Carter (North Central), Abby Crossley (East Valley), Charlotte Cullen (Mead), Rozanne Frederickson (West Valley), Kate Lubbe (LC), Sadie Meyring (Lakeside), Chloe Nelson (University), Charlotte Pedersen (Mt. Spokane), Kayla Ramsey (Medical Lake), Kyla Roberts (U-Hi), Ella Swanson (LC), Elle Vanning (Mead), Jane Wycoff (Mt. Spokane).