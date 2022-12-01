Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler L. Wilson and Dawn M. Wilson, both of Spokane.

Oliver P. R. Foley-Marshall and Jaceya G. Prophet, both of Spokane.

Michael E. Olsen and Laura A. Canter, both of Spokane.

Brett M. Weaks and Jennifer L. Belt, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Watson Management Company v. Kaylee Zornes, restitution of premises.

Fredric Howard v. Bruce Grover, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Ronna Labree v. Vivianne Swanson, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Denise M. Pascal, money claimed owed.

Sandra Finney v. Daniel Burland, Sr., complaint for ejectment.

Jack Krill v. Spokane County Fire District No. 10, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McCluskey, Jana M. and John S.

Johnson, Nichole L. and Ryan M.

Knaak, Lynn R. and Cantlon, Ethan T.

Brittain, Lore R. and Chad E.

Harkins, Riley M. and Johnson, Brian A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Moshen Rezai, 25; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and tampering with a witness.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Nanette J. Stoaks, also known as Nannette Zyskowski, 48; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Miracle Wheelbarrow, LLC, Medical Lake; debts of $163,644.

Stephen R. Berglund, Spokane; debts of $31,436.

Ellerie Saufratello, Spokane; debts of $44,391.

Michael Lester and Jeanne Cowee-Lester, Otis Orchards; debts of $72,603.