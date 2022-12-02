‘Friends’ experience coming to Seattle

By Qina Liu Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Sad that the hit sitcom of the 1990s starring Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey is no longer on Netflix?

“Friends” will be there for you just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The touring “FRIENDS” experience will be coming to Seattle’s Pacific Place at 600 Pine St. from Feb. 1 to April 30.

The interactive exhibit will feature re-creations of the “Friends” set including Central Perk, where Phoebe once serenaded audiences with renditions of “Smelly Cat”; Monica’s kitchen and the iconic fountain from the TV show’s theme song.

“We are looking forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind experience complete with its own recreated Central Perk to the coffee capital of the world,” Stacy Moscatelli, co-president and chief strategy officer of Original X Productions, said in a news release.

Tickets will go on sale starting at $32 at 10 a.m. next Friday, Dec. 9, at seattlefriendstheexperience.com.

In the meantime, if you really miss “Friends,” full episodes are available on HBO Max.

Even closer to home? You can watch the “Friends”-like movie “Singles,” based in Seattle’s Capitol Hill.