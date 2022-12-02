Prep roundup: Jackson Floyd, Jamil Miller pace Gonzaga Prep boys; Autumn Agnew leads Central Valley girls

Dec. 2, 2022 Updated Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:30 a.m.

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 75, Chiawana 72: Jackson Floyd and Jamil Miller scored 23 points apiece and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the visiting Riverhawks (0-1). Floyd hit a pair of late free throws to give the Pups a five-point cushion. Henry Sandberg added 18 for G-Prep.

Walla Walla 69, Central Valley 44: Ken Higgins scored 18 points with four three-pointers and the visiting Blue Devils (1-0) beat the Bears (0-1).

Hunter Bernhart scored 10 points for Central Valley.

Ridgeline 55, Southridge 54: The visiting Falcons (2-0) edged the Suns (1-1).

North Central 78, Riverside 42: Jacori Ervin scored 19 points, Kohlby Sorweide added 18 and the Wolfpack (1-0) beat the visiting Rams. Daniel Schneider scored 15 points for Riverside.

West Valley 62, Sandpoint 42: Rosko Schroeder scored 15 points with four three-pointers and the Eagles (1-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1). Parker Childs racked up nine points for Sandpoint.

East Valley 81, Lakeland 76: Luke Holecek scored 34 points and the Knights (1-0) defeated the visiting Hawks (0-2). Scotty Hocking scored 30 points with four 3-pointers for Lakeland.

Rogers 74, Medical Lake 32: The visiting Pirates (1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1). Details were unavailable.

St. George’s 66, Lakeside 44: John Nowland scored 25 points and the Dragons (1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-1). Kole Hunsaker led Lakeside with 11 points.

Northwest Christian 70, Colville 51: Avi West scored 31 points and the visiting Crusaders (1-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (0-1).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Springdale 46: Max Grindy and Carter Pitts scored 15 points apiece and the visiting Warriors (2-0) beat the Chargers (1-1). Teko Cates scored 17 points for Springdale.

Kettle Falls 67, Inchelium 51: Zane Edwards scored 26 points with three 3-pointers, Talan Simmons grabbed 12 rebounds and the Bulldogs (1-0) beat the Hornets (0-1) in the Tip-off tournament at Northport HS.

Selkirk 49, Columbia (Hunters) 40: Silas Petrich scored 22 points and the Rangers (1-0) beat the visiting Lions (0-1).

Curlew 58, Pateros 30: The Cougars (1-1) beat the Billygoats (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Tekoa-Rosalia 76, Soap Lake 60: Morgun Martin scored 24 points, Braxton French added 22 points with 13 rebounds and the Timberwolves (2-0) topped the visiting Eagles (0-2). Isaac Bone had 16 points, five rebounds and six assists for T-R.

DeSales 66, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 63: Jack Lesko scored 27 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Irish (1-1) beat the Eagles (0-1).

Mount Vernon Christian 63, Garfield-Palouse 49: The Hurricanes (1-0) downed the Vikings (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Girls basketball

Chiawana 55, Gonzaga Prep 46: Kaia Foster scored 16 points and the visiting Riverhawks (1-1) beat the Bullpups (1-1). Lucy Lynn had 18 points for Gonzaga Prep.

Central Valley 60, Walla Walla 49: Autumn Agnew racked up 26 points, going seven for eight at the line and the Bears (2-0) beat the visiting Blue Devils (0-1). Lauryn Bergevin scored 14 points for Walla Walla.

Ridgeline 58, Southridge 39: Emma Myers scored 12 points and the visiting Falcons (1-1) beat the Suns (0-1). Kaydin Renken scored nine points on three 3-pointers for the Falcons. After finishing last season 0-19, it was the Falcons’ first win in program history.

North Central 50, Riverside 22: Greta Marko had eight points and the Wolfpack (1-0) beat the visiting Rams (0-1). Olivia Gannon scored 15 points for Riverside.

Sandpoint 75, West Valley 27: Kelsey Cessna scored 16 points, Daylee Driggs added 11 and the Bulldogs (3-1) topped the Eagles (0-1). Chloe DeHaro led West Valley with 19 points.

Lakeland 58, East Valley 9: The Hawks (3-2) beat the Knights (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Medical Lake 55, Rogers 23: Charde Luat had 25 points and the Cardinals (1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (0-1). Emily Peabody had 12 points for Rogers.

Clarkston 52, Scappoose (OR) 21: Kendall Wallace scored 18 points with three 3-pointers and the Bantams (1-0) beat Scappoose (0-1) in the Red Lion Tournament at Pendleton (Oregon) HS.

Lakeside 68, St. George’s 48: The Eagles (1-1) beat the visiting Dragons (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Colville 51, Northwest Christian 34: Jordan True scored 13 points and the Crimson Hawks (1-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (0-1).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 58, Springdale 14: Beth Okamoto scored 18 points, Prairie Parrish added 12 and the Warriors (1-0) beat the Chargers (0-2).

Kettle Falls 54, Inchelium 48: Ella Johnson scored 27 points, Rachel Johnson added 15 and the Bulldogs (1-1) beat the visiting Hornets (1-1).

Pateros 30, Curlew 27: The Nannies (2-0) edged the Cougars (0-2). Details were unavailable.

Soap Lake 42, Tekoa-Rosalia 34: The Eagles (1-0) beat the Timberwolves (0-1). Details were unavailable.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 44, DeSales 32: The Eagles (1-0) beat the Irish (0-2). Details were unavailable.