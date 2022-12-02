Spokane Audubon meeting features Washington wolf management

The Spokane Audubon Society’s Dec. 14 meeting, featuring wolf conservation and management in Washington state, will be in-person and available online via Zoom online.

The meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. at the Hive, a Spokane Public Library, at 2904 E. Sprague Ave., starting at 6:15 p.m. in Event Room A, where the chapter will continue its holiday fundraising sale of used bird-related items and its 2023 calendar of member bird photographs. Details on joining the online Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. are in the chapter’s December newsletter at audubonspokane.org/the-pygmy-owl.

Ben Maletzke, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf specialist, will present information on the ecology and status of wolves in Washington. With state and federal protections, wolves have returned on their own by dispersing into Washington from neighboring states and provinces. The first known pack in 80 years was found in 2008 in Okanogan County. Since then, 33 packs, including 19 with successful breeding pairs, have been documented throughout eEastern Washington, and are working their way south down the Cascades into the central and southern portions of the state.