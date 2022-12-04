On the air
Sun., Dec. 4, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, College Men
6 p.m.: Kent State at Gonzaga KHQ
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: St. Louis at New York NHL
Soccer, College Women
3 p.m.: North Carolina at UCLA ESPNU
Soccer, World Cup
7 a.m.: Croatia vs. Japan FOX
11 a.m.: Korea Republic vs. Brazil FOX
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, College Men
6 p.m.: Kent State at Gonzaga 103.5-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay 92.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
