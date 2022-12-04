The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Fog 23° Fog
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, College Men

6 p.m.: Kent State at Gonzaga KHQ

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: St. Louis at New York NHL

Soccer, College Women

3 p.m.: North Carolina at UCLA ESPNU

Soccer, World Cup

7 a.m.: Croatia vs. Japan FOX

11 a.m.: Korea Republic vs. Brazil FOX

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, College Men

6 p.m.: Kent State at Gonzaga 103.5-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay 92.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports