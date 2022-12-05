On the Air
Dec. 5, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:23 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Yale at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Illinois vs. Texas ESPN
4 p.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Temple ESPNU
4 p.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Marquette FS1
6 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin ESPN2
6 p.m.: Sam Houston at Oklahoma State ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Iowa vs. Duke ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Cleveland TNT
7 p.m.: Dallas at Denver TNT
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Montreal at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s World Cup
7 a.m.: Spain vs. Morocco Fox 28
11 a.m. Switzerland vs. Portugal Fox 28
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: North Dakota at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Queens University at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
