Dec. 5, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:23 p.m.

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Yale at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: Illinois vs. Texas ESPN

4 p.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Temple ESPNU

4 p.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: North Carolina Central at Marquette FS1

6 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin ESPN2

6 p.m.: Sam Houston at Oklahoma State ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Iowa vs. Duke ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Cleveland TNT

7 p.m.: Dallas at Denver TNT

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Montreal at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s World Cup

7 a.m.: Spain vs. Morocco Fox 28

11 a.m. Switzerland vs. Portugal Fox 28

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: North Dakota at Idaho 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Queens University at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

