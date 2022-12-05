‘We’ve got to keep bringing along the next generation’: Retired Christmas Bureau volunteer spreads cheer

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND.

The Christmas Bureau will follow CDC and Spokane Regional Health guidelines. Recipients may be asked to wear a mask upon entry.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted) or a rental agreement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and Dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 13-15; 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Closed Sunday, Dec. 11.

Marguerite Busch started volunteering with the Christmas Bureau about 10 years ago, back when she was still working full-time. She’d arrive at work before dawn so she could have time to leave during the day to help serve families in need.

Now that she’s retired, she’s free to spend as much time as she wants at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center helping make Christmas brighter for others.

When she first started she was a runner, often taking paperwork that needed to be verified to Department of Social and Health Services employees on site. “I had no idea what that meant, but I ended up getting a lot of steps in,” she said . “I really liked it. It was very busy.”

She had learned about the Bureau because her sister, Jan House, was already a volunteer there. Busch’s husband, Mike, also came out for several years and volunteered until he became unable to do so.

Last year, however, she was asked to help out in the toy room. Last year was different because some people couldn’t meet the vaccine requirements and had to send a friend or family member to pick out toys for their children. Busch said she helped quite a few people pick out gifts for their nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

“That was really fun to help guide them,” she said.

This year she signed up to help unload boxes of toys and set up the Christmas Bureau. She has a couple of shifts in the toy room, but said she won’t stay away on the other days when she’s not signed up to volunteer. “I’ll go out every day and just relieve people for lunches,” she said.

Busch also enjoys working with the other volunteers, some of whom she knows. “I’m always running into friends from elementary and high school when I’m there,” she said. “It’s so fun.”

Like many of the volunteers, Busch is retired. While she’s in her 70s, she’s still able to do the physically demanding work required from some of the volunteers. She said she’s seen some new, younger faces and is glad that more people are showing an interest in volunteering.

“We’ve got to keep bringing along the next generation,” she said. “We can’t keep lifting all these heavy things. I’m just going to keep doing this stuff as long as I can.”

She relishes her time spent at the Christmas Bureau. “I love Christmas,” she said. “It’s good to see how excited the parents are to get gifts for their kids.”

She said she’s also glad that the Bureau helps so many. “It’s such a gift to the entire community.”

Donations

As the Christmas Bureau prepares to open Thursday, new donations of $5,400 have brought the year-to-date total to $89,705.18. The goal this year is to raise $600,000 to purchase grocery store vouchers, toys and books for families in need.

The Avista Foundation donated $3,000. “The Avista Foundation Board of Directors recognizes the extraordinary need that exists for families this year and would like to support you in your efforts of providing food for those in need,” wrote Kristine Meyer of the Avista Foundation. “It is a pleasure to support you in your work to address the needs of our community and its citizens.”

Cyrus and Janet Vaughn, of Spokane, gave $1,000.

Nargaret Farris and Richard Funge, of Mead, donated $600. “Thanks for all you do for folks in our community,” they wrote.

Wayne Attwood, of Spokane, donated $200. Gary and Sharon Randall, of Colbert, gave $200 in memory of their parents, Margaret and Presley Cleveland and Lester and Clara Randall.

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $100, writing, “Thank you for giving me a way to help make Christmas a little more special for a family.” Frank and Sandra Paquet, of Mead, contributed $100. Chuck and Donna Pierce, of Cheney, sent $100.

Peg Amann, of Spokane, sent $50. Marcia Ross, of Spokane, gave $50.