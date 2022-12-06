The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Fog 25° Fog
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Dec. 6, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:34 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: DePaul at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Villanova CBSSN

4 p.m.: Navy at West Virginia ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Manhattan at Providence FS1

6 p.m.: UConn at Florida ESPN2

6 p.m.: Arizona State at SMU ESPNU

8 p.m.: Cal State Fullerton at USC Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

4 p.m.: Iowa State at Iowa ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Knicks ESPN

7 p.m.: Boston at Phoenix ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Columbus TNT

7 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Vegas TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, men’s

5:30 p.m.: Northern Kentucky at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at California 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.