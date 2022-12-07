Literary Calendar

Book Giveaway – Celebrate Jólabókafló with the library and pick up a free, gift wrapped book any time between Monday-Dec. 23. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Join fellow writers for brainstorming, critiquing and inspiration in the Gozzer Room. All ages welcome. Email lmoore@cdalibrary.org if you have questions. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Auntie’s Morning Book Group – This group reads a wide selection of mainstream fiction and some nonfiction. Also available via Zoom. Contact Linda for the meeting link at auntiesbooks@gmail.com. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-noon. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

Spokane Authors and Self-Publishers – Open to authors of all experience levels. Network, learn about publishing and promotion and discuss your writing with others. TuesdayD, 1 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

KYRS Community Radio: Page Turner Show – Local author and publisher Sharma Shields will be the guest on The Page Turner Show. Listen on KYRS Thin Air Radio 88.1 and 92.3 and streamed at KYRS.org. Friday, 1 p.m.

Kid’s Book Club – Kid’s Book Club for ages 9-12. Read the book, keep the book. Register at bit.ly/3FeoFL5. On the third Saturday of each month. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.