Dec. 7, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:14 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Rutgers at Ohio State ESPN2
5 p.m.: Iowa State at Iowa FS1
6 p.m.: Colorado State at Colorado ESPN2
7 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Utah Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
5 p.m.: Kansas at Arizona Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Miami NBATV
7 p.m.: Denver at Portland NBATV
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Las Vegas at L.A. Rams Prime
Golf, men’s
2 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at L.A. Rams 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
