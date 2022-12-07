The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Dec. 7, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:14 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Rutgers at Ohio State ESPN2

5 p.m.: Iowa State at Iowa FS1

6 p.m.: Colorado State at Colorado ESPN2

7 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Utah Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

5 p.m.: Kansas at Arizona Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Miami NBATV

7 p.m.: Denver at Portland NBATV

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Las Vegas at L.A. Rams Prime

Golf, men’s

2 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at L.A. Rams 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

