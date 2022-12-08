‘Here to make their day brighter’: Volunteers ready for Thursday’s opening of the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND.

The Christmas Bureau will follow CDC and Spokane Regional Health guidelines. Recipients may be asked to wear a mask upon entry.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted) or a rental agreement.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and Dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 13-15; 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Closed Sunday, Dec. 11.

Volunteers gathered one last time to make final preparations for the Thursday opening of the Christmas Bureau at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. They have spent the last week unpacking truckloads full of toys and books in preparation.

“Thank you to each of you,” Volunteers of America CEO Fawn Schott told the group. “It’s time to celebrate Christmas.”

Schott said she and her daughter have volunteered at the Bureau before.

“I hope this volunteer experience brings you the same joy it does my family,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without you.”

Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany said it is important the volunteers treat each recipient with care and dignity, because they can’t know the circumstances that the recipients have found themselves in. “We don’t know what happened, how our clients got to us,” she said. “The only thing we can control is how they are treated while they are here. We are here to make their day brighter.”

The doors to the Christmas Bureau will open at 10 a.m. so people can come inside and receive a grocery store voucher for each family, as well as a toy and a book for each child. The Bureau is organized each year by The Spokesman-Review, Catholic Charities and the Volunteers of America.

There are also a limited number of new pajamas available thanks to pajama drives by the students at St. Mary’s Catholic School and St. John Vianney Catholic School, and employees at various Providence health care locations in Spokane. The residents of the Fairwood Retirement Village also held a pajama drive, collecting more than 100 pairs.

Also available in limited numbers are a few dozen wooden trucks made by local craftsmen, and stuffed animals thrown onto the ice at the annual Spokane Chiefs Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday.

While most of the Christmas Bureau is dedicated to making sure children have a memorable Christmas, single adults and couples in households with no children are eligible to receive a grocery store voucher. There are also donated hats and gloves available for adults with no children.

This year, the Bureau is open from Dec. 8-15 with the exception of Sunday, Dec. 11. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day except for Monday, Dec. 12, when it will be open from to 4 to 8 p.m. to accommodate people who work during the day.

The Bureau is located in the building just inside the main gate at the fairgrounds, and parking is free. The Spokane Transit Authority provides bus service to the fairgrounds.

Those seeking assistance must bring photo identification and proof of address for each adult in the home (copies are acceptable). Parents can bring a letter or other document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying the name and date of birth for each child living in the home. A Washington Apple Health statement is also acceptable.

Thousands of families will be seeking assistance from the Christmas Bureau, so lines could be long. However, there is plenty of indoor space for those in line. There is no child care available.

Donations

Envelopes continue to arrive with Christmas cheer inside, as new donations of $34,609 bring the year-to-date total to $150,429.18. The goal is to raise $600,000 to provide grocery store vouchers, toys and books to those in need at Christmas.

The E.S. Bergquist Foundation, of Spokane, donated $5,000. “Thank you for all your efforts in serving the needs of our community at this difficult time,” wrote board president Ken Roberts. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $5,000, writing, “Merry Christmas!”

Scott Baumgartner gave $2,500.

Donna Sweeny sent $2,000 via PayPal, writing, “Our children had wonderful Christmases growing up and our gift and hope is to help children have good memories to cherish for a lifetime.” Kenneth Roberts, of Spokane, gave $2,000.

The Fosseen Foundation donated $2,000. “On behalf of the Fosseen Foundation in the name of Randy and Sharon Fosseen, I am happy to be able to send The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau a check for $2,000 to help make this Christmas a bit brighter for those families who, for various reasons, are underserved in our community,” wrote Sharon Fosseen. “This last year has been tight for many and any small way to help is another step in the progress of the fund. May this help you meet your goal this year!”

K.A. Mautz, of Spokane, sent $1,000, writing,“Hope this helps to lighten and brighten Xmas for someone.” Paulette and Nick Abariotes, of Veradale, gave $1,000 in memory of Alice, George and Gus Abariotes. Linda Wood, of Colbert, donated $1,000. “Thank you for all that you do!” she wrote. Sean LaSalle donated $1,000 via PayPal.

Linda Martin, of Spokane, gave $500. Marilyn Frei, of Spokane, donated $500. An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $500 “on behalf of Spencer, Nathan and Violet for kids less fortunate.” Linda and Steve Swartley, of Spokane, sent $500 via the Innovia Foundation.

Michael Perrizo gave $500 via PayPal “in memory of Lee and Diane Bergstrom with fond Christmas wishes from Mike and Sydney Perrizo.”

Judith Hudson, of Spokane, donated $400 “in gratitude for all who volunteer at the Christmas Bureau.” Cheri Susens sent $400 via PayPal.

Julie and Jeff Morris, of Spokane, sent $360. Ken and Mickey Hill, of Spokane, gave $350. “Thanks for all you do!” they wrote.

James and Peggy Elllingson, of Colbert, gave $300. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $300, writing, “I look forward every year to giving money to help with your project. I cannot thank you enough for providing me the opportunity to contribute to making Christmas happy for someone who needs it.”

Mathew Alling donated $250 via PayPal, writing, “Shirley and I send this in memory of our parents, Milbert and Frances Joachim and George and Edith Alling. Hope this makes spirits brighter. Spokane is the best!”

An anonymous Spokane donor sent $250, writing, “We have been so lucky in our lives. We wish to help those less fortunate than us.” Nancy and Scott Stowell, of Spokane, gave $250. David and Dawn Voelker, of Veradale, donated $250. The Neward family contributed $250. Chris Curran sent $250 via PayPal.

Dennis and Lynda Sheehan, of Liberty Lake, contributed $200. Shirley Schatz, of Spokane, sent $200 “in memory of Karen Schatz Dunning and Eugene Schatz. Thank you for all you do!” Bruce and Ann Dentler, of Spokane, gave $200. “We are wishing for a successful Christmas Fun drive,” they wrote. “The need is great.”

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $200, writing, “This donation is made in loving memory of Daphne Adams, for whom the Christmas season was her favorite time of the year. She donated to the Christmas Fund for many years, and it is an honor for me to continue the tradition.” Susan and Robert Larned, of Veradale, donated $200.

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $200, writing, “We are so lucky. We have a house to live in. We have heat. We have food. We have electricity and indoor plumbing. We are surrounding by loving family. May we never take it for granted. May we appreciate it. May we always see how lucky we are. We are sending this money to help those less fortunate than we are.”

Steve and Beth Kenney, of Spokane Valley, contributed $200. Paul and Maureen Dodroe gave $200 via PayPal “in honor of Colleen Dodroe.” Daniel Muhm sent $200 via PayPal. Jeffrey Solberg donated $200 via PayPal in memory of Dick and Dee Solberg. “Dad’s barbershop quartet, Inspiration, entertained at the Christmas Bureau for many years, and he and mom always loved donating to the fund,” he wrote. “Merry Christmas from the Solberg family.”

Stephen and Debra Piper, of Spokane, gave $150. Kathleen Huggins, of Spokane, contributed $150.

Julie Louise Carrell donated $125 via PayPal. “This donation is made in loving memory of my father, Michael T. Dobler,” she wrote. “He worked as a social worker, helping others. Thank you to all the helpers out there!”

Donna Isaak, of Spokane Valley, sent $110 “in loving memory of Leona and Emil Isaak.”

Roger and Cathy Crum, of Spokane, donated $100. W.T. and Charlotte Ardiss, of Spokane, gave $100. Donnie Boggs, of Spokane Valley, contributed $100, as did Mary Cameron of Spokane Valley. Dennis Pollock, of Spokane, sent $100. Patricia Earley, of Spokane, gave $100.

Robert and Erik Ozolins-House, of Arlington, Virginia, donated $100, writing, “Thank you for everyone who works to make the Christmas Bureau happen every year. It reminds me of why I am proud to be a Spokanite.” Kathy and John Olsufka, of Spokane, contributed $100. Jeffrey and Judy Koons, of Spokane Valley, gave $100, as did Alex Rizzuto of Spokane.

Barbara Traynor, of Spokane, contributed $100. Peggy and Ralph Rau, of Deer Park, sent $100, as did Nelson and Nancy Heisey of Spokane. Donald Lippman, of Spokane Valley, donated $100 “in memory of my wife Marilyn.” Carol Lippman, of Spokane Valley, gave $100 “in memory of my mother, Marilyn, who loved children and the joy of Christmas.” Judy Colbert gave $100 via PayPal in memory of Lonny Colbert.

Charlotte and John Sullivan, of Honolulu, donated $100. Linda Van Lierop, of Spokane Valley, sent $100. “Thank you for all you do for families in need,” she wrote. “God bless!” Leona Dexter, of Spokane, contributed $100. Lynn and Michael Young, of Greenacres, gave $100. An anonymous Deer Park donor sent $100. Jon Brenner donated $100 via PayPal, as did Kassia Kain, Cindy McMahon, Karen Semerad and Nancy Peterson.

Raymond and Elizabath Schatz, of Spokane, donated $59. “We give again this year in memory of Karen Schatz Dunning, who would have been 59 this Christmas,” they wrote. An anonymous donor gave $55.

Sharon Boyer, of Spokane Valley, gave $50. “Thank you once again for the opportunity to donate to this most worthy cause,” she wrote. Randy Bunke, of Deer Park, donated $50. Gloria Vogel, of Usk, Washington, sent $50 in memory of her husband, Fred Vogel, and son, Vincent Vogel.

Marjorie Graeber, of Spokane, donated $50, as did Dianne Bongarts of Spokane. Heather Greenberg, of Spokane, sent $50. Faith Totten gave $50 via PayPal “in loving memory of Marlene Roberts.” Eric Worden contributed $50 via PayPal, as did Martin Weiser, Duanita Higgins, Janet Bryan and Duanning Zhou.

Nancy Agres, of Spokane, gave $30. Darrel and Laureen Monasmith, of Spokane, sent $25. Hale Howland, of Spokane Valley, donated $25. Peggy Opperu contributed $25 via PayPal, as did Deonne Moyers. Lois Hughes gave $20 via PayPal.