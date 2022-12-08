History for Chron

Diplomats from the United States, Britain and France agreed in principal but refused to immediately ratify a United Nations proposal to immediately ban the use of atomic weapons.

The Soviet Union reportedly had agreed for the immediate prohibition.

Representatives from the Western powers asked for more time to craft a response to the requested ban by U.N. General Assembly President Luis Padilla Nervo of Mexico. Representatives from the Western powers made it known that they would not agree to an immediate ban of atomic bombs until after an effective system of international control had been established.

Dozens of American and North Korean fighter jets sparred over North Korea in five furious air battles.

The U.S. Fifth Air Force command reported that 15 U.S. F-86 Sabre fighters tangled with about 60 North Korean Mig 15s and that the American pilots damaged two of the MiGs without suffering any losses.

While officials reported no air-to-air losses, they said North Korean anti-aircraft gunners were able to shoot down an F-84 Thunderjet.

That pilot was able to fly out to the ocean where he was later rescued by crews flying a floatplane.