Idaho hosting job fair Dec. 13

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday at its Post Falls office that will include 37 employers.

The event, at the state office located at 600 N. Thornton St. in Post Falls, is scheduled to run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Several area employers will attend and are seeking to fill more than 100 jobs, including laborers, housekeepers, security guards, manufacturers, truck drivers, mechanics, dental assistants and others.

Job seekers should bring resumes and be ready to discuss job opportunities, related skills and qualifications.

Jobless benefit claims on rise

Recurring applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose to the highest since early February, suggesting that Americans who are losing jobs are having more trouble finding a new one.

Continuing claims, which include people who have already received unemployment benefits for a week or more, climbed by 62,000 to 1.7 million in the week ended Nov. 26, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

Initial unemployment claims increased by 4,000 to 230,000 in the week ended Saturday. The figure was in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The data can be choppy from week to week, especially around the holidays. The four-week moving average, which smooths out such volatility, ticked up to 230,000.

