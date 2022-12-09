Difference makers: Drew Timme’s 22 points, Hunter Sallis’ spark off the bench help Gonzaga defeat UW

DREW TIMME

The senior forward filled the stat sheet with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, the latter equaling his career high. Timme had 13 points in the first half as Gonzaga opened up a 36-26 lead. He had three assists in just over 2 minutes of the second half, creating a pair of 3-pointers for Julian Strawther and a dunk for Anton Watson. Timme finished 8 of 13 from the field, 6 of 11 at the foul line and logged 36 minutes.

HUNTER SALLIS

The sophomore guard had the play of the game – a blocked shot at one end and a twisting layup to finish at the other to put the Zags up 52-37 early in the second half. Sallis hit all three of his shots, including a 3-pointer in the opening half when the Zags were struggling from the perimeter. He finished with seven points, two assists, two blocks and one rebound. He provided a major spark in each half when he entered the game.

Turning point





The Zags led just 27-24 late in the first half before rattling off nine straight points to take a 12-point lead, their largest of the half. Watson had a pair of baskets, one on a layup trailing the break and another on a dunk off Timme’s pass. Timme capped the spurt with a three-point play. Washington’s Keyon Menifield hit a layup in the closing seconds to trim GU’s halftime lead to 36-26. GU scored 19 points in the first 14 minutes and 17 in the final 6.