On the air
Sat., Dec. 10, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Virginia Tech ESPN2
1 p.m.: Marquette at Notre Dame ESPN2
1:30 p.m.: Maryland at Tennessee FS1
3 p.m.: Oregon State at Texas A&M ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Rutgers FS1
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: Louisville at Kentucky ESPN
Noon: Connecticut at Maryland ABC
2 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon Pac-12
Combat sports
4 p.m.: WBA KO Night of Champions CBS Sports
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Buffalo CBS
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Carolina at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Chargers NBC
Golf, PGA Tour
10 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout Golf
11 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout NBC
Hockey, NHL
10:30 a.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay NHL
3 p.m.: Seattle at Florida Root
5 p.m.: Boston at Las Vegas NHL
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: Idaho at UC Riverside 92.5-FM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: UC Davis at Gonzaga 94.1-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Carolina at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Chargers 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.