Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Virginia Tech ESPN2

1 p.m.: Marquette at Notre Dame ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: Maryland at Tennessee FS1

3 p.m.: Oregon State at Texas A&M ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Rutgers FS1

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: Louisville at Kentucky ESPN

Noon: Connecticut at Maryland ABC

2 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon Pac-12

Combat sports

4 p.m.: WBA KO Night of Champions CBS Sports

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Buffalo CBS

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Carolina at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Chargers NBC

Golf, PGA Tour

10 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout Golf

11 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout NBC

Hockey, NHL

10:30 a.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay NHL

3 p.m.: Seattle at Florida Root

5 p.m.: Boston at Las Vegas NHL

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Idaho at UC Riverside 92.5-FM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: UC Davis at Gonzaga 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Carolina at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Chargers 700-AM

All events subject to change

