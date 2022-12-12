Difference makers: Drew Timme has third consecutive 20-point outing in 88-67 win over Northern Illinoi

Drew Timme

Timme began another campaign for West Coast Conference Player of the Week after winning the award for the first time this season on Monday afternoon. The senior forward reached the 20-point marker for the third time in as many games, scoring 16 points at halftime to finish with 26 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field. Timme also went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. It was the third consecutive 20-point outing for the All-American, who scored a season-high 29 points against Kent State and followed with 22 points in Friday’s game against Washington. Timme also pulled down six rebounds and recorded three assists.

KESHAWN WILLIAMS

The Northern Illinois guard scored in a variety of way to keep the Huskies competitive deep into the second half of Monday’s game, knocking down stepback 3-pointers and getting to the hoop with relative ease on his way to a 25-point outing at McCarthey Athletic Center. Williams, who regularly drew Gonzaga’s Timme and Anton Watson on switches, was able to shoot over the Bulldog bigs or drive past them, making 9 of 17 shots from the field and 3 of 8 from the 3-point line. Williams also had eight rebounds and three assists.

Ben Gregg was a candidate for our difference maker section and warrants a mention here, helping the Zags open up a 21-point lead with a 5-0 personal run midway through the second half. Gregg rebounded Malachi Smith’s missed layup and converted the putback to make it 68-50 before getting in the way of a Northern Illinois pass on the other end. Gregg stole the ball, took it the other way and missed a dunk but managed to clean up his own miss and score on the putback while drawing a foul. Gregg, who’d finish with a career-high 18 points and seven rebounds, converted the ensuing free throw to make it 71-50.