Dec. 12, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:50 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Southern at Xavier FS1
4 p.m.: The Citadel at North Carolina ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Arizona Pac-12
6 p.m.: Memphis at Alabama ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Cal Poly at Washington Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Milwaukee TNT
7 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Lakers TNT
Hockey, Champions League
8:35 a.m.: Rögle BK at Tappara NHL
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root
6 p.m.: Washington at Chicago ESPN
Soccer, World Cup
11 a.m.: Semifinal: Croatia vs. Argentina Fox 28
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Texas Tech 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Spokane at Moose Jaw 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 92.5-FM
