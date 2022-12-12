The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 28° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Dec. 12, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:50 p.m.

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Southern at Xavier FS1

4 p.m.: The Citadel at North Carolina ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Arizona Pac-12

6 p.m.: Memphis at Alabama ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Cal Poly at Washington Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Milwaukee TNT

7 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Lakers TNT

Hockey, Champions League

8:35 a.m.: Rögle BK at Tappara NHL

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root

6 p.m.: Washington at Chicago ESPN

Soccer, World Cup

11 a.m.: Semifinal: Croatia vs. Argentina Fox 28

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Texas Tech 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Spokane at Moose Jaw 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports