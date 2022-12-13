Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Christmas Tree Book Folding – Create Christmas trees by folding book pages and enjoy the view of the Festival of Trees. Register for this event at info@whitcolib.org or by calling Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Free. (509) 397-4366.

Holiday Ornaments – Create your own festive ornament to celebrate the holidays. Supplies will be provided, kids eight and younger must bring an adult. Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400. Also

Holiday Ornaments – Create your own festive ornament to celebrate the holidays. Supplies will be provided, kids eight and younger must bring an adult. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2-4 p.m. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. Free. (509) 893-8330.

Classes/Workshops

Teen Painting with Adam Roth Fall 3 – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Along the way they they will be introduced to fundamental concepts of this enriching medium. All supplies required for this course will be provided. Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m. For ages 12-15. For more information, email programming@emergecda.com. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Adult Painting with Adam Roth Fall 3 – Students will be shown materials and basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting that is uniquely their own. Along the way they they will be introduced to fundamental concepts of this enriching medium. All supplies required for this course will be provided. For more information, email programming@emergecda.com. Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m. For ages 16 and older. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Adult Printmaking with Bethany Phillips – Students will learn the basics of relief printmaking. Learn to carve blocks, ink application techniques and make prints to take home. All materials included. Register at bit.ly/3inGkbj. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $115. (208) 930-1876.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Hand Stitchery – Meet with other hand-stitchers and learn about applique, cross stitch, embroidery, crochet, knitting and more. Wednesday, 1-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.