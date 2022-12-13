Letters for Dec. 13, 2022

Gonzaga ROTC

As a veteran, I take immense pride in having served my country and earning an honorable discharge. While serving during the Vietnam conflict, it became apparent to me what the distinct branches of the military have in common: pride and honor.

That brings me to what this letter is all about. I am also a season ticket holder to the Gonzaga women’s basketball team. My wife and I attend every game and sit in an area where several veterans like myself see how unprofessional the ROTC marches before the game to honor the flag. We are shocked watching the four members walk (not march, though they try) as they display the colors. The Gonzaga band drummers provide the marching beat so there is no reason for them to not march in unison.

The first thing we learned in basic training was how to march. It’s not overly difficult, but when done properly it’s a thing of beauty to observe. This is not a letter to criticize the ROTC program, but to inform them to improve their training technique. It brings into question the pride of the program, what they’re trying to impress upon the future officers of the military, the future leaders of our nation. If you want to honor the flag, please do it honorably and correctly.

Joe Bruno

Spokane

Stopping the deadly craziness

The only way to help stop tragedies such as what happened to good citizen Douglas Brant in Spokane, and the five people killed at the nightclub in Colorado, is to do a decades overdue turnaround on mental illness confinement policy. If someone exhibits mentally unstable behavior by making threats of violence or committing unprovoked violence, that person must immediately be taken into involuntary custody pending a high bar determination by mental health professionals that the person will commit no harm. Release may never possible, but the rest of society will be protected. Both of the alleged killers in the above incidents exhibited prior violent derangement and ideation.

This will take a huge increase in funding for secure facilities and staff, but more than this, it’s going to take the will of society to bring sanity back as the norm to live free among the rest of us. These commitments would be civil, not criminal, and there are legal precedents to facilitate this. This would basically abrogate red flag gun laws which these guys seem to evade, because they wouldn’t be out in society.

What happened to Mr. Brant, gently going about his helping profession, should never happen to anyone again.

Paul Unger

Spokane

Crosswalk art and homelessness

I am writing to express my concern over the City Council’s decision to paint crosswalks and murals using just under $1 million of taxpayers money.

The Federal Highway Administration has stated that crosswalk art had “no discernable effect on safety or crash reduction.” I think the money the council is spending on painting asphalt is outrageous when you consider the homeless crisis facing our city today.

On the same day I read about the crosswalks, I learned my 21 year old granddaughter encountered a homeless man sheltered between two boxes in front of a Walgreens. She had two blankets in her car and gave them to him. He asked for water. She bought him a jug of water, chips and Pepsi. He was grateful for her kindness. This day really gave me pause. I would ask you, would this man rather have a blanket and water, or walk on a rainbow crosswalk?

As for the true meaning of the rainbow, read Genesis 9:13-16. Then you will know why a rainbow will be visible when it rains, as it is a sign to all that God will keep his promises.

Rita Petersen

Spokane

This is not the way to eliminate homelessness

Shawn Vestal’s column on Dec. 7 (“Our homeless crisis is much larger than Camp Hope”) claims there are over 14,000 homeless in Spokane County. While I don’t think there are, the recent S-R article “Governor Lauds Catalyst As Crucial Step In Housing” will ensure there will soon be a lot more. The article states the new catalyst housing project that just opened has the following amenities: “Each room has a TV, bed, fridge, microwave and three free meals are provided each day.” While residents are not allowed to have drugs or alcohol on the property, nothing was said about prohibiting intoxicated or stoned residents from returning and entering. Also, a criminal record is not disqualifying.

So, while most of us are getting up in the dark to begin our work day, 100 people, some who are there due to their own poor lifestyle choices, get to sleep in, have a leisurely breakfast and watch TV or leave to indulge in drugs and/or alcohol. They may then return for lunch and dinner. Yeah, reading that is going to make a person on the edge of disaster dig in and work harder. Not!

As Spokane continues to spend millions adding ever more opulent shelters, our homeless population continues to grow at an exponential rate according to Shawn. When will we reach the tipping point where more people are enjoying their leisurely breakfast and a nice hit off the old hash pipe than are getting up and going to work to pay for it all? It’s closer than you think!

Hal Dixon

Spokane