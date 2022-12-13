The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Fog 28° Fog
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Dec. 13, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:14 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech ESPNU

4 p.m.: Drexel at Seton Hall FS1

4 p.m.: South Carolina at UAB CBSSN

4 p.m.: Ohio at Florida ESPN2

6 p.m.: UCLA at Maryland FS1

6 p.m.: UC Riverside at Oregon Pac-12

6 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Louisville ESPN2

8 p.m.: Long Beach State at USC Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Colorado at Utah Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks at Chicago ESPN

5 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio Root

7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Detroit at Minnesota TNT

Soccer, men’s World Cup

11 a.m.: Morocco vs. France Fox 28

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Spokane at Regina 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.