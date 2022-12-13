On the Air
Dec. 13, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:14 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech ESPNU
4 p.m.: Drexel at Seton Hall FS1
4 p.m.: South Carolina at UAB CBSSN
4 p.m.: Ohio at Florida ESPN2
6 p.m.: UCLA at Maryland FS1
6 p.m.: UC Riverside at Oregon Pac-12
6 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Louisville ESPN2
8 p.m.: Long Beach State at USC Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Colorado at Utah Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Knicks at Chicago ESPN
5 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio Root
7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Detroit at Minnesota TNT
Soccer, men’s World Cup
11 a.m.: Morocco vs. France Fox 28
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Spokane at Regina 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
