History for Chron

An attorney testified before a New York joint legislative committee that a major charity had not asked for permission from Bing Crosby to use the entertainer’s name in fund raising efforts.

Attorney Sidney Paymer, who serves as counsel to the committee, said it appears that fund raising for the National Kids Day Foundation, Inc., had been organized by radio commentator Jimmy Fidler, who also served as an unpaid president of the foundation.

Paymer also indicated that a promotional firm from Chicago may have been involved with using Crosby’s name.

Paymer didn’t specify whether Fidler had been asked to explain how Crosby’s name had been associated with the charity. However, Paymer indicated that the foundation was sending an attorney to testify before the committee that was investigating the matter.

Paymer also said that Mrs. Bob Hope had withdrawn as a sponsor after her name had been used.

Earlier, investigating accountant Nathan Frankel testified that the foundation had raised nearly $4 million from 1948 to 1953 but had only spent $302,000 promoting National Kids Day.

Another $3.25 million had been spent by the committee during that timeframe on “the cost of fund raising.”