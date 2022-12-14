Kate Middleton, Prince William are reportedly making their aides watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ series
Dec. 14, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:39 p.m.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are steering clear of watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, but they’re still keyed in to what’s being said, a palace source told People.
The insider noted the royal couple is instead ensuring their aides view “Harry & Meghan,” the first half of which dropped on the streamer last week.
“It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers,” said the insider.
Though they appeared to make peace after their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died in the fall, there is “a lot of anger” between the siblings, the source told the outlet.
The reported insight comes on the heels of a trailer promoting the remaining three episodes of the docuseries, hitting Netflix Thursday.
In a new trailer for the latter half of the show, the “Suits” alum, 41, says she “wasn’t being thrown to the wolves” but “fed to the wolves.”
The Duke of Sussex, 38, notes the palace was “happy to lie to protect” Prince William, 40.
“They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” he says.
Meghan, who is biracial, revealed in the first half of the show that she wasn’t treated “like a Black woman” while growing up in Los Angeles.
Now though, people “are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue in the U.K.,” said Meghan, who married into the royal family in 2018. She and Harry stepped back from their senior royal duties in early 2020.
