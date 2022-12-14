On the Air
Dec. 14, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:58 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: North Alabama at Colorado Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oregon State Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: South Carolina at South Dakota State ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Memphis NBATV
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers NBATV
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle Prime
Golf, men’s
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Seattle at Carolina Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
3 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 94.5-FM / 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
