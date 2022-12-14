The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Dec. 14, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:58 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: North Alabama at Colorado Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oregon State Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

4 p.m.: South Carolina at South Dakota State ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Memphis NBATV

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers NBATV

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle Prime

Golf, men’s

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Carolina Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

3 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle 94.5-FM / 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

