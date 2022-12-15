History for Chron

Spokane’s Eric A. Johnson returned to his home town with grim views about how Americans must brace themselves for many more casualties in World War II, including continuing the wartime economic conditions.

Johnson had been serving with the U.S. State Department’s economic policy committee as well as other boards that managed the war manpower and war production.

“The months ahead,” Johnson said, “give prospect of affecting us all adversely. There is a shortage of all kinds of ammunition.

“It is very unlikely there will be much reconversion to production of civilian goods. The Inland Empire will feel this condition immediately in appeals for increased production in the Coeur d’Alene mines.

“The business economies imposed by the war conditions must be continued and may be accentuated.”

Despite his foreboding, Johnson appreciated time back home.

“My travels around the world convince me, and I say it most sincerely, there is no finer home town,” he said. “There is much discussion in the east of the Pacific northwest’s future.

“Spokane is getting its full share of interest in estimates of future growth.”