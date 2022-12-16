Name spelled incorrectly
Dec. 16, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:32 p.m.
Name misspelled
The name of Ken Perine, executive director of the Salvation Army in Spokane, was misspelled in an opinion column by Shawn Vestal on Thursday’s opinion page.
Wrong town named
A story on rural food banks that ran on page A1 Friday should have said that the grocery store in Northport closed. The version that ran in print named the wrong town.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.